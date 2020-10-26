From an old East Tennessee State University yearbook, we remember The Spot Steakhouse Farms and Mayview Farms as well as downtown’s The Spot, a popular restaurant with drive-in and dining room. Included on the ad, we see a “Best of Luck” as is often left by students.
Grade A
421 East Main Street
Special Plate Lunch Each Week Day
Open 6 A.M., Close 2 A.M.
We Serve The Best …
Steaks, Fried Shrimp, Country Ham,
Delicious Salads,
Fried Chicken,
Toasted Sandwiches,
Milk Shake (We do not sell beer)
You Are Always
Welcome at “The Spot.”
Paved Drive-In.
Curb Service
Air Conditioned Dining Room,
Located at 421 E. Main St.
STEAKHOUSE FARMS
Located: 10th District, Washington County
North side of Watauga River, U.S. Highway
11-E and ...
MAYFIELD FARMS
Located: 5th District, Washington, County
Don F. Bradford Sr.
G.W. (Bill) Bradford
