This ad for The Spot Steakhouse Farms appeared in the East Tennessee State University yearbook.

From an old East Tennessee State University yearbook, we remember The Spot Steakhouse Farms and Mayview Farms as well as downtown’s The Spot, a popular restaurant with drive-in and dining room. Included on the ad, we see a “Best of Luck” as is often left by students.

Grade A

421 East Main Street

Special Plate Lunch Each Week Day

Open 6 A.M., Close 2 A.M.

We Serve The Best …

Steaks, Fried Shrimp, Country Ham,

Delicious Salads,

Fried Chicken,

Toasted Sandwiches,

Milk Shake (We do not sell beer)

You Are Always

Welcome at “The Spot.”

Paved Drive-In.

Curb Service

Air Conditioned Dining Room,

Located at 421 E. Main St.

STEAKHOUSE FARMS

Located: 10th District, Washington County

North side of Watauga River, U.S. Highway

11-E and ...

MAYFIELD FARMS

Located: 5th District, Washington, County

Don F. Bradford Sr.

G.W. (Bill) Bradford

To contact Bob Cox, visit http://www.bcyesteryear.com or boblcox@bcyesteryear.com.

Johnson City native Bob Cox is a longtime contributor to the Johnson City Press. He shares his vast knowledge of his hometown's history with readers each week. Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or www.bcyesteryear.com.

