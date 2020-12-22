Pushing open the front door of Elizabethton’s Sweetsie Treatz, our friend the Retiree and my dining partner nearly collided with a 4-year-old wearing a flannel shirt and cowboy boots with blue jeans tucked into them. He was also waving a stuffed bear and declaring that he was now old enough to get his own ice cream, thank you very much. Behind him was a group of youngsters about the same age, all heading en masse to the front counter to see what toppings were available for their frozen yogurt that afternoon.
There to greet the young man and his friends was a young lady named Riley who was handling not only counter sales of ice cream and frozen yogurt, but running the Sweetsie Treatz’ grill and the party room as well. To say that Riley had her hands full would be an understatement.
Sweetsie Treatz occupies a centrally-located storefront on East Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. The décor, a tastefully colorful “Barnum & Bailey,” fairly radiates happiness and fun. The cashier/carryout counter doubles as the toppings station, with the soft serve frozen yogurt and sorbet dispensers immediately to your left and toward the back of the shop. The opposite side of the shop has access to a private room for meetings, get-togethers and private parties. It was this last capacity that the room was currently serving. The noises and laughter emanating through the party room door indicated that the folks in there were having a great time.
Cheeseburger with fries times two
The chalkboard behind the counter at Sweetsie Treatz listed grill items that included barbecue and meat loaf sandwiches, platters such as hamburger steak with two side orders, and a listing of the frozen offerings available at Sweetsie Treatz. The Retiree started us off by ordering one of their cheeseburgers ($3) with lettuce, tomato, mustard and dill pickle. My dining partner liked the sound of that and ordered the same thing. The Retiree also ordered a passel of Sweetsie Treatz’ French fries ($1.69), (as did my dining partner) to go with her cheeseburger, and both my friends were very pleased with the results of Riley’s culinary skill.
Bacon, lettuce & tomato sandwich with fries
I chose a Sweetsie Treatz BLT, ($2.50) being a bacon, lettuce & tomato sandwich on grilled white bread with light mayonnaise and a side order of French fries ($1.69). Riley piled on layers of smoked bacon, a slice of ripe tomato and several leaves of crispy lettuce, all grilled up on some excellent white bread; a classic in every sense of the word.
And for dessert
You cannot order from the grill at Sweetsie Treatz and not get dessert to go with it. Our friend the Retiree started “Dessert Time” off by filling her cup with a pull of Chocolate Obsession frozen yogurt, then added a pull of hazelnut, topping her sundae with Reese’s Cup peanut butter crumbles and some drizzled hot fudge. Our friend reminded us that Sweetsie Treatz charges by the ounce, (in our friend’s case, $6.09) so going easy on the hot fudge spigot and the toppings ladle can save your wallet.
I opted for sorbets rather than yogurt, choosing a shot of Sweetsie Treatz excellent pineapple sorbet along with some colorful Valencia orange sorbet, ($5.24) topped with ripe red seedless cherries and some orange bobas, a topping usually found at the bottom of Thai bubble tea. Orange bobas are fragile little beads filled with a tart, sweet orange juice that pop when you squeeze them; a very nice addition to some excellent sorbets. The cherries weren’t bad, either.
My dining partner declined the use of any topping, selecting vanilla bean, Chocolate Obsession and strawberry as her choices ( $5). I had a taste of the strawberry frozen yogurt, and liked the way its dairy smoothness wrapped around the fresh fruit taste of the strawberries.
Conclusion
As we were enjoying our frozen desserts, (with me going slow to avoid another encounter with the Brain Freeze Monster) the group in the party room was finishing up, with kids, teens and adults all leaving noisy and happy.
My dining partner complimented Riley on how patient she was handling each kid’s question as that from an adult, all with a pleasant smile in her voice.
As we were leaving, Riley had already picked up a broom and a dustpan and was heading for the party room, on clean-up detail.