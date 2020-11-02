From the timeless advertisements of the 1940s, we remember Swan soap.
First introduced just before World War II, Swan advertised greatly in print as well as on radio as sponsors to popular radio programs. A primary selling point was its use in both kitchen and bathroom.
From Ladies Home Journal in 1942, we learn just a few of the many benefits of using Swan soap.
1. For years, the finest fine castiles won all the ladies’ votes. But here comes Swan — it’s purer still. It’s white! Costs Less!
2. No wonder baby doctors say “Swan’s swell for tender skin! With suds so pure! And suds so mild to dunk a baby in!”
3. Just see how soft and smooth and fresh. Swan leaves your hands and face fresh.
4. A thrifty soap! That lathers fast. Let all Swan up and sing! And try Swan’s pure and gentle suds for baby! Dishes! Everything!
