Fans of one of the most beloved TV Christmas specials of all time were disappointed to learn a few months ago that it was not scheduled to appear on free TV this year.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which has been a staple of TV holiday viewing since it first aired 55 years ago on the CBS network, was instead slated to appear online on the Apple TV+ streaming service. This travesty first came to attention of die-hard fans of Peanuts in October when another classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” went missing from the broadcast lineup.
It had also become property of Apple TV+, along with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and could be viewed only by paid subscribers of that streaming service. This created bit of an uproar, which prompted Apple TV+ to offer viewings of the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials free to non-subscribers.
That did not satisfy fans, who launched online petitions to protest the removal of the Peanuts holiday specials from broadcast TV. Apple TV+ then wisely reached a deal with the Public Broadcasting System to air both Charlie Brown classics on PBS Kids. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” aired commercial-free on that network on Nov. 22.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” can be seen on PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
I for one can’t wait. In an age when national retailers put up Christmas displays alongside their Halloween decorations and megastores open their doors to eager Christmas shoppers on Thanksgiving Day, we could all use a good friend like Linus who helped end Charlie Brown’s confusion over the true meaning of Christmas by reciting the following:
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flocks by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them, and they were sore afraid.
“And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring unto you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you this day is born in the City of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; you shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’
“And suddenly there was with the angel, a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.’ ”
That, Linus tells Charlie Brown, is what Christmas is really all about.
It was very innocent back in 1965 when Charlie Brown, frustrated by what he saw as the commercialization of Christmas, asked the question: “Isn’t there anyone out there who can tell me what Christmas is all about?” Linus’ answer in the 30-minute special made television history. Who knew that a child’s recitation of the Nativity from the Gospel of Luke would endure as a beloved holiday classic?
Charles M. Shultz, the creator of Peanuts, did. The animated special was written by Shultz, who died in 2000. Despite the doubts of some CBS executives, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” became an instant hit with audiences and critics alike
Its jazz-influenced soundtrack, written and performed by composer Vince Guaraldi, produced two classics: The bittersweet “Christmas Time is Here,” and the always favorite “Linus and Lucy,” which would become a tune heard in every TV special or movie featuring the Peanuts gang.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” introduced me to jazz, and I will forever be grateful. Oddly, it was that jazz soundtrack that both puzzled and concerned some CBS executives. Even so, the special won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program, despite initial concerns about the show’s jazz soundtrack, religious theme and use of children’s voices.
The message of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is truly timeless. The story finds Charlie Brown struggling to come to terms with the true meaning of Christmas. Poor Chuck is disillusioned by the commercialism he sees everywhere, including the prize-winning decorations on his dog Snoopy’s dwelling.
Charlie Brown hopes to find some clarity by directing his school’s Christmas pageant. Even that ends in disaster when he attempts to turn a scrawny twig into a Christmas tree.
In case you have never seen it, or have forgotten most of the plot, I won’t give away the ending here. Suffice it to say it is one of the most iconic moments in Peanuts history.
Technology now allows us to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” whenever we want. I, however, long for a simpler time — a time before DVDs and online streaming — when a network airing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” meant the holiday season had finally arrived.