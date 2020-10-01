When it comes to warmth and comfort, it’s hard to beat a new pair of socks.
And gathering them for others who need them is a heartwarming way to step into this season’s cooler weather.
The local Seasons of Hope organization is all in for “Socktober” this year and they are encouraging everyone to help however they can.
So just what is Socktober? Seasons of Hope’s Katy Hickman calls it “a sole warming movement that gives everyone an easy and fun way to help their own community.”
While all it takes to participate is a new pair of socks to give, Seasons of Hope is scouting for businesses, civic groups and churches willing to host a Socktober drive of their own.
At Seasons of Hope, this year’s Socktober drive is for socks and underwear for infants and children in their own outreach programs as well as the local SMILE foster kid clothing closet.
Donations may be dropped off at The Mall at Johnson City, Edify Salon on Main Street downtown, the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop on Peoples Street, and Farmers Home Furniture and Rooted Salon in Kingsport.
Anyone interested in providing a drop off location or hosting a drive of their own is encouraged to contact seasonsofhopetn@gmail.com or call 423-724-7398 for information.
Monetary donations to Seasons of Hope earmarked for “Socktober” may be mailed to P.O. Box 5633, Johnson City, TN, 37602
Seasons of Hope Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization that focuses on families that do not meet standard guidelines for assistance required by other service agencies.
Its mission is to help and empower families who have fallen on hard times. Its programs include a year-round diaper pantry and seasonal distributions of back-to-school provisions and Christmas food and gifts for kids, teens and families who fall through the cracks of other charitable services.
With its fundraising activities for the most part stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Fall for Seasons Virtual Auction is planned to help with all of the above.
Fall and Halloween-themed decorations and other donated items will be auctioned from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, live on the Seasons of Hope Inc Facebook page.
To donate items for the auction contact Noelle at secretary.seasonsofhopetn@gmail.com.
