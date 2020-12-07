Long before the era when sitcoms ruled the evening and soap operas and talk shows ruled the afternoon, WCYB-TV produced a varied schedule of programming. From house-hold names like Ozzie & Harriet and Perry Como to oft-forgotten “one-hit wonders” that lasted merely a year on television like 87th Precinct, WCYB had a lineup of television for the entire family.
This partial TV schedule from 1962 lists game shows — Truth or Consequence, the original Pre-Bob Barker Price is Right, and Play Your Hunch. Westerns include Bonanza Sunday nights at 10 p.m., Laramie on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and Wagon Train on Wednesdays at 7:30.
Musical programs consisted of the Grand Ole Opry, Flatt & Scrugs and Porter Wagoner on Tuesday night, and Perry Como on Wednesdays.
How many of you, however, remember shows such as Kukla, Fran and Ollie — a TV show with puppets show for children. Long before Mr. Wizard’s World on Nickelodeon, Don Herbert starred in Watch Mr. Wizard-also a science show on Saturdays at noon.
We got our news from the Esso Reporter, The Huntley–Brinkley Report, and News-Sports Final at 11 p.m with shorter news reports at 5 till the hour.
Sports programming was sparse in 1962 with basketball, bowling and golf appearing on Saturday afternoon.
Finally, we cannot miss an ad for Mahoney’s Discount Supply, which is still selling outdoor equipment on Sunset and Knob Creek Road. From hunting boots to army blankets, they had you covered. Just don’t try to contact them using their 1962 phone number WA 6-3233.
