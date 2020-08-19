A week ago Sunday morning, Aug. 9, began much as my Sunday mornings have since the beginning of COVID-19. No longer able to attend church, I had just gotten back in bed with my cup of coffee, ready to do my devotions. I was just a bit chilly, so I thought I might as well turn the air conditioner up a couple of degrees. That I did, and had just re-settled in bed.
I heard a noise that resembled the sound my washing machine makes when it’s unbalanced. I thought, as I was sipping my coffee, “I don’t have anything in the washer. I hope my HVAC isn’t getting ready to act up.”
I then could feel the headboard of my bed bouncing against the wall. Shortly afterward, I noticed the mattress was shaking. I wondered if I was maybe having a stroke.
Just as suddenly as all the noise and movement began, it ended. I knew we’d had an earthquake and thought, “How appropriate we have an earthquake on Sunday morning, just like when Jesus arose from the dead.” You can read the account in Matthew 28:2.
When I got up to investigate for any damage, I noticed three pictures were crooked. It’s interesting that neither of my dogs, who were both outside probably attending to their toilette, made a sound. I believe it was in August of 2011 that the earthquake damaging the Washington Monument struck. At that time, I had five dogs.
I don’t remember what time of day that earthquake struck, but it was in the daytime. I remember I had my front door open, with the storm door locked, and there was a gentle breeze blowing.
Sheila, my Newfoundland whom I foster-failed and to whom I was “Mom” for about six weeks shy of five years, prided herself on laying in the doorway. She needed to always know who was coming in or going out, but rarely barked. Shelia was extremely restless for about 30 minutes and just paced back and forth, going to the door to look outside many times. She could not settle down and was just acting very peculiar.
Vera, whom I still have, was also inside and barked up an absolute storm about 15 minutes before the earthquake and about 15 minutes after it. She wandered all over the house, which wasn’t (and isn’t) her pattern at all. No matter what I did, she would not settle down. All at once, she quit barking and settled down, like nothing was going on.
When Mama and I watched the news that night — or maybe at noon, if it happened before noon — and heard the time the earthquake struck, we immediately knew that was the reason for Sheila’s acting so out of nature for her, and for Vera’s barking. If my other three dogs at the time, who were outside, barked any at all, I do not recollect it. And two of them were very active and loud barkers at just about anything they felt might possible need my attention.
Cooks know that fads and popular recipes come and go. Years ago, among my crowd, the Earthquake Cake was very popular and made frequent appearances at potluck dinners, Sunday School class picnics and the like. Even though it’s not a pretty cake, I wish I had a picture to share with you. What it lacks in looks, it more than makes up for in taste, because it is absolutely delicious and easy to make. It makes its own icing, so that’s a time-saver, too.