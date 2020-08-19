Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Rhonda Chafin recently shared her thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on the need for food in Northeast Tennessee over the past five months and how the food bank will be able to meet the pandemic-swollen need for food moving forward.
Her open letter to friends of the food bank merits consideration by any person, group or business concerned with helping their community through the most serious public health crisis the world has faced in more than a century.
The letter begins and ends with Chafin’s appreciation to the many who have stepped up with financial contributions. It outlines the steps Second Harvest has taken to safely get its resources into the hands of people who need them. And it introduces an upcoming opportunity for others to support those efforts going forward.
She writes, “Looking back over the past five months at the virus’ impact on everyone’s lives, I am filled with concern for the increased number of our most vulnerable neighbors who are food insecure, but I am also filled with awe and gratitude for all of you. The care you have shown for our hungry neighbors through your support of the food bank’s efforts inspires me every day.
“Though the pandemic has affected the way in which we distribute food in order to keep everyone safe, we are working hard to meet the need and we have not slowed down.
“In addition to our ongoing work with partner agency food pantries and direct services programs we have found new ways to distribute food through what we call pop-up distribution sites,” Chafin wrote.
“These sites include parking lots of schools, churches, businesses and our warehouse. Two-hour distributions turn into three- or four-hour distributions because we don’t want to turn anyone away who drives by for help,” she said.
“Everyone’s safety is our priority. In addition to making changes to food distributions, we made the decision to cancel our annual signature event, The Farmer and The Chef, and Greene County’s Derby Day,” she wrote. “But we are finding new ways to raise awareness and funds like through our recent virtual Movie Night. We are grateful to Pizza Plus and an anonymous donor who matched donations for the event and to Morgan King of VIPSeen LIVE with Whitney and Morgan for helping to host.
“We have not cancelled our annual Golf Classic at Blackthorn Country Club and we hope you will support this event on October 19th by considering sponsoring, providing in-kind door prizes, or participating on a team,” Chafin wrote in her letter.
“We can’t succeed in feeding hungry neighbors without generous donors. Though we have received tremendous support these past months, including federal assistance to cover the large increase of food being distributed, these funds are about to run out which will seriously limit our efforts.
“Ongoing support is needed as we continue to respond to this ongoing pandemic so we ask for your help.
“Yes, I am filled with concern, awe, gratitude and I am also filled with hope — hope that with your help we will continue finding new and innovative ways to help our neighbors in need.”
Golfers and hole or door prize sponsors may register for the golf tournament by call Second Harvest Food Bank at 423-423-279-0430.
