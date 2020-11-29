Knock, Knock! What world are we currently living in?
Have you ever heard of some of the things that are reported in the news? For example, the City Commission is discussing a tattoo policy. Really! Is having a tattoo and what they may convey or not convey more important than having a well trained, caring police officer who can perform his or her duties in protecting citizens?
I would agree that some tattoos can raise eyebrows and some can reflect poorly on the person who has the tattoo. Would a tattoo disqualify a well-rrained criminal justice university graduate from serving in the Police Department?
I would think it would be more important to know the Police Department’s policy regarding de-escalation in a confrontational event or how frequently officers are trained in de-escalation techniques.
Wouldn’t you agree that having a program that would reward employees who perform their jobs well or how to recruit university graduates to serve the public would be more valuable for a discussion by city leaders? Or what the city could do to retain officers who have been well trained by the city but left for other employment?
It is not all about what we pay an officer in the Police Department as it is more importantly how we treat those officers in the work environment and what kind of retirement benefits they can earn while serving the public. A previously elected City Commission changed the retirement benefits for city employees and employees began to find work in neighboring communities where they could continue their retirement with the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement system.
So the City Commission created the problem with employees leaving. The change was not to improve the retirement system but an attempt to save the city some money. What message did the City Commission send to those city employees?
We should not ask an officer to risk his or her life and not give a decent retirement package that will allow that officer to have a normal life after serving a lifetime in the Police Department. Families should not have to worry about how they will live financially after losing a loved one in the line of service. Economic security for employees provides for long-time employment service.
Another issue in the news is the wearing of a mask during a pandemic. Would you believe we are still debating wearing a mask after more than 250,000 people have died from COVID-19? Who are these people doing the debating? Are these the same people who do not believe wearing a mask is important in saving lives? We have healthcare personnel pleading for the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines but we are still receiving misinformation that is killing us.
How did religion and worship services become so engulfed in COVID-19? Why do religious individuals and churches want to sue the government when everything is mandated to temporarily shut down for health reasons? Isn’t most religion based on saving individuals? Your freedom is not being taken away from you. The directive is an attempt to save your life. Do we need to have better training in our schools to help students recognize scientific facts and the source of where the news comes from when discussing health issues?
How many times have you seen someone driving and talking on a hand-held cell phone? How many people have to die from the hands of an inattentive driver talking on a cell phone? When will legislative leaders wake up and place stiff penalties on those who are addicted to their phone while driving? We could pass another weak state law and then not enforce it. Evidently, we have not reached that death number yet.
We have homeless individuals and families in our community and those who have food insecurities because of a loss of employment. Area charities work hard at trying to provide necessities with limited resources. Where are our state legislators? The state legislature adjourned in the middle of the pandemic year and some legislators spent time campaigning for re-election when they should have been dealing with ways to help those in need.
Over 12 million in the United States will lose their unemployment benefits at the end of the year including many of those in Tennessee. If you can’t find employment after your unemployment insurance runs out and your rainy day fund is depleted, where do you go for help? Will you also become homeless? What body of elected individuals will be there to help you navigate back to a normal working routine? Don’t count on the part-time state legislators.
Heat waves, drought, warmer winters, erratic rainfall, crop failures, and melting ice at the North Pole are all signs of climate change but yet some still do not believe what we do or not do in our environment can have an effect on our daily lives. It seems like the news lately has been about weather problems in different parts of the country. Do people still not believe in any scientific data? Who are these people? Those who have lived in multiple floods in the past year will not hesitate to tell you that the climate has changed. They are a living example of the changes.
Won’t it be nice when we can return to a normal everyday life? But then again, what is normal? For many, it may not be what they thought normal should be. Change is inevitable. Let’s hope the change is for the better for all citizens. And that people become more engaged in their reading and listening to the news to become a better informed citizen.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a former business educator.