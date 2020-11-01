All you have to say is “Wanna go for a ride?”
It gets Daisy Duke’s full attention because there’s just about nothing she likes better than riding in the car. She gets so excited she’ll knock you over on her way to the door.
Then the car window is open. Her head sticks out, ears, tongue and jowls waving in the wind. You can see the smile on her face, even if that smile is caused by the breeze.
The car takes a beating. The inside of the windshield gets dirtier than the outside does. The mirror is covered by a layer of slobber and there’s enough hair on the seat to have a new dog.
But ride, Daisy Duke does, because we love her.
When we drive around town and come to a red light, we have come to the realization that there are two kinds of people. Most notice a crazy bloodhound and smile and wave, but some go out of their way NOT to notice. You know who you are, trying to keep a straight face and pretend you don’t even see us as she practically jumps into your car while wagging her tail so hard it’s slapping me in the face.
Sometimes she howls, yet you still don’t notice.
Riding in the car is usually uneventful, but a couple of recent instances provided some anxious moments.
I got a little overconfident, I guess, at her car behavior and opened the window too far. We were just in the driveway and starting to back out when she jumped. One second she was in the car, the next she was gone. Luckily, I always hold the end of the leash while I drive her around.
But we had a dilemma. I was in the driver’s seat and she was on the driveway outside of the passenger’s side. I couldn’t let go of the leash because as we all know, a bloodhound will follow her nose and she would be gone.
I climbed over the console, opened the door and let myself out all while holding the leash tightly enough so she couldn’t get away. When I got out, I felt like Houdini.
When I got out and realized tragedy had been averted, I went to put her back in the car. But that would have meant I’d have to go around to get in my side while she was sitting in a running car by herself. I quickly realized she’d better come around and get in on my side because I just knew if I left her in there, she’d lock me out somehow.
I really wasn’t that worried about her locking me out of the car because we have another key. My greatest fear was that while I went inside to get that key, she’d drive away.
A few days later, we were on our way to visit a friend who wanted us to bring her a cappuccino from McDonald’s.
While we were in line at the drive-thru, Daisy Duke got a little anxious. She stood up inside the car and her head hit the ceiling.
As she pressed upward, the sunroof began to open.
Did I mention it was raining? Really hard.
As the sunroof opened completely, we were getting showered. I tried to close it, holding Daisy Duke so she wouldn’t jump out. I kept pressing buttons. Lights flashed and I could hear noises.
Finally, the sunroof closed.
I was soaked and mad.
What did the culprit do? She shook her head and body, spraying what looked like a gallon of water all over the interior of the car. Then she stuck her head right back out of her window, rain and all. She never minds having her head out of the car no matter how hard it’s raining or how cold it is.
We made it to the friend’s house without further incident.
We tried to get Daisy Duke to celebrate Halloween, but for the second year in a row, she showed complete disdain for the holiday.
When we put her “costume” — a candy corn hat with an orange wig — on her, all she could so was shake her head. When it fell to the ground, she snatched it in her mouth and ran across the yard.
We managed to get it before she ate it, but she had made her point. There’s no Halloween in Daisy Duke’s world, unless you count the howling and baying as costume-clad kids come to the door.
As she does all the time, Daisy Duke made a new friend a few days later. Local golf pro Jerry Wilson stopped by and was genuinely excited to meet her.
Apparently Daisy Duke shared his enthusiasm. She came barreling toward him to say hello. He tapped his chest, gesturing for her to give him a hug.
She obliged, although what happened next couldn’t exactly be called a hug. It looked more like a quarterback getting sacked on the football field.
Somehow Jerry withstood the hit and remained standing.
Jerry was thrilled and Daisy was happy. They were both smiling, and this time the hound’s smile wasn’t caused by the breeze.
Good thing he didn’t ask her if she wanted to go for a ride.