Research shows that tortoise shell cats have a bad 'catitude'

Cat owners often claim that cats with calico or tortoiseshell coat patterns tend to be more aggressive.
I’ve experienced this with my dad’s cat, Aphra, a small tortoiseshell cat with a feisty (for lack of a better word) catitude.
She’s constantly challenging my dad, sister and his two other cats. She sometimes wakes the other cats up by smacking them. I’ll often notice this during brief visits to my dad’s house, so I can imagine how often she terrorizes the others.
She can be very aggressive and territorial toward me; she’s one of the only cats I haven’t been able to win over in recent years.
She doesn’t like me too much, and she doesn’t hesitate to use her claws with me if I interact with her too much. (She’s got me good quite a few times.)
Now I just keep my distance to avoid her reign of terror when I visit.
I’ve experienced this type of behavior from other tortoiseshell cats. I initially thought my experience with these types of cats could be anecdotal, but according to a 2016 study from veterinarians at the University of California-Davis, these types of cats tend to challenge their owners and other cats more than others.
After a survey of more than 1,200 cat owners, UC-Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital behavioral expert Dr. Elizabeth Snow found that calicoes and tortoiseshell cats do, in fact, exhibit more aggressive behaviors than other cat breeds.
Owners were asked to rate their cats’ aggressive behaviors on a scale of 0 to 5 to gauge how frequently different types of cats scratch, bite, chase and hiss. Snow’s research points to the idea that genetics related to coat color can also play a role in aggression.
My dad’s cat has her sweet moments, but not with me. I haven’t been able to warm up to her as much as my dad and sister, who she’s slowly learned to trust over the years.
I wouldn’t want to dissuade someone from adopting a tortoiseshell cat from a shelter or the Humane Society, but there could be a trade-off when it comes to their interesting coat patterns.
If you consider getting a tortoiseshell cat, you may need to brace yourself for these types of aggressive behaviors. You’ll likely need to be patient in gaining their trust and affection.
Sometimes it’s important to give cats space. With time and patience, you may be able to gain their respect.