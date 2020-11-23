Although the following was printed in November of 1963, the tone and spirit of this article is very much alive in 2020. Happy Thanksgiving!
“Thanksgiving … could be a selfish act. It might be one man thanking God that he is not as another man. These separate men could remain separate. They would be the have and the have-nots, the privileged and the cheated, the educated and the unlearned, the wise and the foolish, the older and the younger, and Thanksgiving would be selfish.
“Thanksgiving … can break the selfish act. To give thanks truly is to live this thanks. To be thankful is to share thanks. So separate men are united. To be thankful is not to have a kind of inner feeling that allows one to stand in the midst of his own possessions and just feel gratitude; that very fact demands action, gives dynamic to others, moves men into something actual that prays ‘Lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.’
“Thanksgiving can transform the selfish aloneness. True thanksgiving saves man from his own apathies, his own hungers, his own wealth and his own heartaches. Too often we’ve given up believing that the world can know this transforming miracle. There are challenges enough this year for all of us who have so great a heritage to declare thanks.”
