The last gasp of the steam locomotive in the United States was playing out by the 1950s, but not in Great Britain.
The first of 20 new steam powered freight locomotives had been delivered to British Railways. They were used primarily for mining hauls. The coupled wheels were five feet in diameter and locomotive and tender measuring 55 feet and 11 inches long. Boiler pressure was 250 pounds per square inch.
In 1953, for the first time in 125 years, not one United States railroad ordered a steam locomotive.