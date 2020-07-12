We live with and among many animals, although I suspect we don’t pay much attention to them, unless they annoy us or we keep them as pets.
If you live on the edge of the city, you will undoubtedly encounter more wildlife than I do. I live in Carnegie, and as I walk this older neighborhood, I keep a casual tally of the animals I see. There’s more than you’d think, actually.
The most abundant denizens of my neighborhood are insects. They’re everywhere! Even inside my house. Some are pests, and I have a bug catcher for them that keeps my backyard relatively enjoyable. The bug catcher doesn’t work on carpenter bees, though, and they enjoy chewing up my neighbor’s fence. Other insects are interesting, like the orb-weaving spiders. Early in the morning, I can find their creations on bushes and between the deck chairs.
The most interesting insects for me are the water striders I find on the little drainage creek that runs through my neighborhood. They are the most graceful sailors, scooting along on top of the water, as they hunt for mosquito larvae and fallen dragonflies.
Beyond insects, there are many birds. I see chickadees, cardinals, bluejays, sparrows, wrens, crows, doves and mockingbirds with regularity. As far as mockingbirds go, I enjoy listening to them sing out two dozen different songs in five minutes. Once I saw a hawk, circling the neighborhood. I followed it, but could not identify it.
Then there is “Machine Gun Kelly.” That’s the name I gave to a woodpecker which decided that my neighbor’s gutter was hiding bugs. For several days, I saw that bird when I was walking early in the morning with my dog, Bella. The sound it made, hammering metal, is what prompted me to give it a nickname. The bird finally got frustrated that he was unable to hammer through metal and sought bugs elsewhere.
Of course, I see squirrels. Too many. About a half-dozen of them live in a large maple tree next door, and they are fun to watch when they get to chasing each other. I used to have a bird feeder in my back yard, but I could not defeat the squirrels, so I gave up.
Once I saw a possum climb over the fence early in the evening. I understand possums forage for harmful insects and other undesirable critters, so I am happy to share my space with them.
As I walk, I see rabbits at least once a week. Bella sees them too, and I have to keep her on a short leash. But she could not outrun them, anyway. They seem to have a warren around here somewhere, but I haven’t found it yet.
There is a colony of chipmunks living under the foundation of an old garage that has since collapsed. I see them in my garden, scurrying about, looking for berries, seeds or insects. I regret that one of my cats fancies herself a world-class hunter. The other day, she brought me a chipmunk.
My spouse accidentally discovered a small snake while cutting the grass last summer. She wasn’t too happy about it. She was working with a weed whacker and the snake got the worst of it.
I never thought I would see fish in my neighborhood, but I did. Late last summer, I saw a few fingerlings in that drainage ditch. It flows into Brush Creek, so they could have swum upstream where I saw them. Actually, they were smaller than fingerlings.
There are the occasional stray dogs, and they only cause a ruckus for Bella. I always wonder if they escaped their owners. There are a couple feral cats I see as well.
I haven’t seen them yet, but I suspect my neighborhood is home to mice, shrews, voles and raccoons. I have heard stories of coyotes and foxes as well, but have not seen them yet.
When I lived in Chattanooga, I saw many lizards on the walls of my garage. They would sun themselves there for a long time. I learned that they were green anoles, and they change colors somewhat.
And then we have exotic pets, like parrots, iguanas, and alligators. And a tortoise. A neighbor has a tortoise, for which he reserved a large area of his backyard, and walled it off with a two-foot tall fence of paving stones. He also built a tortoise house with a heater for the winter.
We like to encourage animals that enhance our lives and discourage the pests. Garbage cans are likely to attract raccoons, which don’t care about the mess they make. But what can you do without garbage cans? Garbage cans are a fact of 21st century life, unless you live on a mountain top.
Bats in your attic are a nuisance, but they consume huge amounts of mosquitos, so they benefit us.
Many people have noticed that without the addition of human beings, this planet’s ecology seems to be balanced. Our challenge is to live here and tip the balance as little as possible.