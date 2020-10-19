Popular in the early 1950s, the Children Record Guild was like the Book of the Month Club only for children’s records.
Parents or grandparents could purchase a subscription and then every month the child would receive record in the mail.
Most consisted of a single record with a fun musical theme. Some were classic children’s stories set to music such as “Cinderella.”
Occasionally a two-record, set such as “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Sleeping Beauty” or “Mid-summer Nights” would arrive.
The records were delivered in a color sleeve. Many of these same titles were earlier released with the label YPR for “Young Peoples’ Records.”
“Come to the Fair” was one such recording from that era. Wording about the record is as follows:
“Come to the Fair: (Green-Abrashkin) with Tom Glazer with Joan Lazer and the Gene Lowell Chorus, Children’s Record Guild, Children’s Street, New York 13, N.Y.
To Parents: “Come to the Fair.” It is an exciting and tuneful work — and a preschool activity record in the fullest since of the term.
The carnival, with its merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, games and good things to eat, makes ideal subject material for songs that will encourage the child to use his body rhythmically.
The music, which captures the spirit of a county fair, is done with the kind of simplicity that is as important as it is rare in musical materials that are created for children. The story is written so that the listener can identify himself with the child on the record, and the lyrics are keyed to the proper age level.
Note: Although we have used a child performer on this record (Joan Lazer is 13 years old), we have set frustratingly-high standards for the children who listen. “The Balloon Song,” which Joan sings, is based on a simple melodic line which any child can learn.
Bob Cox may be reached at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or www.bcyesteryear.com.