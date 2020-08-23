What is it about waterfalls that we find so pleasing and awe-inspiring?
Some scientific studies claim that negative ions produced by the churning water somehow increases our serotonin levels and elevates our mood. In my opinion, it is perhaps simply witnessing the essence of life in its grandest form.
Regardless of the reason we are drawn to them, waterfalls are wonders that many feel the need to photograph. And if you are anything like me, they are your favorite subject. In this article, I’ll give you my tips and tricks on the best ways to capture waterfalls, even with a smartphone.
Showing Motion
Most people prefer the silky, smooth water appearance to show motion in the waterfall. For this effect, you will need to use a slow shutter speed, creating a long exposure of a half second or more. Most cameras have a setting called “shutter priority mode.” On Nikon this setting is “S,” and on Canon it is “Tv.” This will allow you to set how long the shutter will stay open while your camera takes care of the rest. Start with a shutter speed of one second, but experiment with different speeds.
A Tripod is Required
Since the camera will be operating more slowly to get the smooth water appearance, you will need to have it firmly mounted on a tripod so the surrounding objects will not be blurry. It is all but impossible to get a quality waterfall photo by shooting handheld, especially at exposures that sometimes last for many seconds.
Another advantage of the tripod is that once you get your composition in place, you can experiment with different shutter speeds without changing the scene.
Low Light Conditions are a Must
Slower shutter speeds allow more light to enter the camera, possibly causing your photo to be overexposed (too bright). To compensate for this, you will need to shoot waterfalls under cloudy conditions, or close to sunrise or sunset. The slightest bit of direct sunlight can cause your image to be severely overexposed. Rainy days are sometimes the best waterfall photography days.
Other Camera Settings
There are some other things you can do to combat excessive light entering the camera. Make sure your ISO is always set to the lowest number possible. And if your lens will accept a filter, try using a circular polarizer or a neutral density filter. This has the same effect as putting sunglasses on the camera.
Waterfalls with a Smartphone
So you don’t have a DLSR camera and lenses? No problem.
One option with an iPhone (version 6s or later) is to use the Long Exposure effect. To do this, make sure “Live Photos” is turned on. Use a tripod if available or steady the phone as best as possible. Take the Live Photo, then in the camera roll, swipe up and then swipe left under Effects. Chose the final entry, which is labeled Long Exposure.
Another smartphone option is to use apps to slow the exposure. Try the “Slow Shutter Cam” app for IOS, and “Camera FV-5” for Android.
Final Tips
Do not always feel the need to photograph the entirety of the waterfall. Try zooming in on smaller cascades or areas of texture. This also may help when the conditions are too bright to shoot the whole scene.
Also consider the amount of recent rainfall in the area before heading out to photograph. Under dry conditions, a waterfall that is only a trickle won’t be very exciting. And on the other end of the spectrum, a waterfall that is inundated with excessive water will lose its texture and character.
As in all of landscape photography, timing is everything!
Here are some suggestions for photogenic waterfalls in our region that are easy to get to:
• Martin Creek Falls (Unicoi County, TN)
• The Blue Hole (Carter County, TN)
• Margarette Falls (Greene County, TN)
• Laurel Falls (Carter County, TN)
• Rocky Fork Trio (Unicoi, County TN)