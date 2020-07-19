When I first explored COVID-19 in January, there were only five cases in the United States. Most discussions about whether it would spread to Northeast Tennessee were hypothetical at that point.
Fast forward to July, and the story is much different. As infections continue to rise with no end in sight, a return to normalcy anytime soon doesn’t feel realistic.
We still know very little about the virus — where exactly it comes from, why it manifests differently in patients and why its deadliness ranges across different patients and locations.
When the virus first hit the states, health officials told me they believe the virus came from animals.
“The theory is that the common cold coronavirus that lives in humans infected some type of animal, mutated in that animal, and then reinfected humans,” Dr. Blair Reece, an associate professor of medicine at East Tennessee State University, told me in March.
I heard this theory from health professionals time and time again, and I began to think about whether pets like my cat could get infected. The World Health Organization currently says there’s no evidence that cats can transmit the disease to humans, but humans may be able to spread the disease to their pets.
According to the WHO, dogs and cats — including domestic cats and tigers — that have been in contact with infected humans have tested positive for the virus. Ferrets and minks also appear to be susceptible to the infection.
Furthermore, minks have passed COVID-19 to humans, and some pets may be able to spread the virus to each other.
“In experimental conditions, both cats and ferrets were able to transmit the infection to other animals of the same species,” according to the WHO website. “Minks raised in farms have also been detected with the virus. Most likely, they have been infected by farmworkers. In a few instances, the minks that were infected by humans have transmitted the virus to other people. These are the first reported cases of animal-to-human transmission.
“It is still recommended that people who are sick with COVID-19 and people who are at risk limit contact with companion and other animals. When handling and caring for animals, basic hygiene measures should always be implemented,” the WHO continues. “This includes hand washing after handling animals, their food or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing, licking or sharing food.”
While I don't know too many people licking their pets or their food, we should keep our pets in mind as we move through the thick of this pandemic.