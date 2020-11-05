I am guardedly optimistic about the future of baseball in our corner of the world. I hope this new league gets organized enough to allow play between other reformed-leagues and colleges. With new changes it might also allow for expansion. That would be good. Everything depends on who sits at the table and which current teams are included.
Readers were asked for suggestions about a new team name and mascots and such. I’m not very imaginative as you can tell from one of my suggestions: Snot Otters. For the un-informed, snot otter is a nickname for the Hellbender salamander, one large and very ugly creature. If I recall correctly, about 20 years ago, a high school in southwest Virginia had suggested Hellbender as their mascot. No doubt some fuddy-duddy school board shot it down. Although, I also like the sound of “J-City Sluggers.”
I am at the same time a bit worried about the other minor league teams who perhaps have less support than we have here.
The whole of sports has always been to gather folks of like interests together for a fun time. And like ecosystems, sports have evolved into layers, which is good. And, as we know, when you chip away at one of the layers unintended consequences occur. If minor league teams and leagues no longer support the majors, to the majors’ preferred needs, there will be a consequence. For example, it would be easy to destroy the huge talent pool that works up through the leagues by removing one layer of minor-league ball teams, whether at the bottom or the top or in the broad middle. Removing over 100 teams at 30 players per team seems like a really good way to smother the crop of new players.
But I don’t like what really seems to be a love of profit over love of game. You hear the players say, often, they like to play the game. As we know they do not do this for free. I for one am really tired of watching million-dollar ball “players” who can’t hit their weight.
The family ownership of baseball teams is a dream of the past. Being part and parcel of the corporate conglomerate (for example, Atlanta Braves) is the future. I think we can all imagine the buying and selling of teams between like-minded corporations, who also then make up the voting ownership with approvals of such sales. We can only guess how this will undercut the cities for whom the name brand of the team has become very important.
I suppose we’ll see just how much hometown baseball is worth.
Profit motive for the teams is as strong as any corporation. And, like any corporation, a steady new supply of customers keeps the profits up. Losing eyeballs up and down the levels of professional baseball would not be good. Viewership is a peculiar number. Is it driven by market size (Milwaukee, New York City/Philadelphia) for the majors or is it driven by the millions of potential viewers across the rest of the country? Sort of like voting.
And, like an ecosystem, Major League Baseball survives because of the minor leagues not in spite of them.
But, also, little towns grow. The Tri-Cities region takes in quite a large population. MSA/CSA estimates about four-hundred-thousand people. Let’s suggest that eliminating the Appalachian League the big leagues lose one-tenth of those viewers? In just one region alone? Is that a smart move?
It would follow that some consolidation and some loss will occur but it ought to occur gracefully. We are back to the same problem of whether professional sports survives in huge metropolitan areas or in the cities and towns that make up the bulk of the country? MLB, like every other professional sport, has two fronts: appealing to a very broad, loyal, but diminishing base of fans; fending off the competition from all the other professional sports who have the same problem.
But to really appreciate that hometown flavor is it really necessary to visit some metropolitan sprawl with more than a bazillion people and a sterile ballpark? I don’t think so. Would anyone want to pay good money to visit a near-empty stadium, empty not just because of the virus?