Governance for the people and by the people means honesty, clarity and transparency when performing any governmental task. This applies to the local, state and federal governments.
Unfortunately, often times we the people receive little if any honesty, clarity or transparency. Instead, we find dishonesty, no clarity and little if any transparency. Why does that occur? Because we elect individuals who we hope will do their elected job by putting aside their own personal or friendship agendas, only to find out they were pursuing their own agenda regardless of any cost to the public.
In the debate about sharing educational dollars as the law requires, we find elected county commissioners failing to do their job responsibly. Was it dishonest and possibly fraudulent to use the town of Jonesborough as a vehicle to borrow the funds to build a Washington County school and deny Johnson City taxpayers their fair share of school funding? Members of the County Commission have a legal, if not a moral, responsibility to be fair to all taxpayers.
The USDA loan can only be granted to rural communities that have a small population. Washington County does not meet those requirements. Make no mistake about this dishonest approach. Washington County taxpayers, which include Johnson City taxpayers, will be paying the total loan using county taxpayer’s money. The cost to Johnson City taxpayers is totally unfair and dishonest when they are denied their funding share. Members of the County Commission failed to make the funding an honest and transparent action.
You probably think this debate was mostly about building a school. It was about real estate development and making money for contractors who will build new houses around a new school. Some of whom may already own property in the proposed new school area. It was never about building a school. It is about real estate development and making money for developers for those changing the agenda.
It was also about taking money from Johnson City Schools and Johnson City taxpayers. The property tax rate goes up to pay for the lease (loan) on the new Washington County school. Johnson City taxpayers will be paying for this lease for 38 years. The cost will be much greater than the amount borrowed. And the City Commission is OK with that agenda?
If it was truly about building a school, it would have been transparent and funded in the same manner as all other schools have been funded. Remember, members of the County Commission and members of the county Board of Education disagreeing about every proposal being presented? That was a part of the plan to move to another location and into the hands of the town of Jonesborough.
Had the County Commission continued with the school board’s original plan of renovating and improving the existing school, taxpayers would have been made whole before wasting over $1 million county taxpayer dollars and a change in the agenda. Taxpayer costs do not matter to those who seek their own personal agendas. You see, all the property around the existing school facility has already been developed.
We all realize that some development is good for the community in multiple ways. That is not the problem. The issue about funding for schools is fairness to city and county taxpayers.
So now we have representatives of the City Commission working on an interlocal government agreement in an attempt to resolve a dishonest move by the County Commission. The problem is now compounded by the agreement.
The proposal is to provide the city with less than half of the monies it would have received had the County Commission been responsible to all taxpayers. To compound the problem further, the length of time to receive this money is spread over a 25-year period. Had the County Commission followed the law, Johnson City’s share would have been given in full once the bond monies were received from the bonding agent. And, yes, Johnson City taxpayers would be paying for the loan through their county real estate taxes.
Some on the City Commission and the city manager believe a “little money” is better than no money. This whole fiasco is a totally dishonest move by the County Commission and made worse by the interlocal government agreement. Plain and simple, it is unfair to city taxpayers and to Johnson City Schools to receive less than their fair share of monies spent for school construction. Follow the state law. This was a dishonest move by elected county commissioners.
Instead, the city will be required to borrow more funds to provide for adequate school construction. The end result is that it will cost city taxpayers more money to pay the principal and interest on the bonds for school construction. Even with an offset of $500,000 provided in the interlocal agreement, the additional costs of interest to the city taxpayer will dwarf the amount in the agreement. City taxpayers take a double hit and city schools are caught in the middle.
Whatever happened to honesty, transparency and fairness when representing the taxpaying public? The remedy to this mess would be for the County Commission to move to provide the full amount of monies required by law to the Johnson City Schools and move on with the construction of all schools to benefit all school children and learning. It would also provide a better example of leadership and fairness to all county taxpayers by those elected to a leadership role.