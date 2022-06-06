One of my haunts as an ETSU student was the Italian Pizza Pub on West Walnut Street in Johnson City.
Originally founded some 50 years ago by Kingsport restaurateur Raffaele Miscagnia, the “Pub,” as we called it, was the regular gathering place for my fraternity brothers and I. With New York-style pizza made available by the slice and cold beer on tap, the Pub made a very comfortable place for our chapter brainstorm sessions.
Since those days, Italian Pizza Pub has been through several owners, each with their own idea of how to recapture the Pub’s former prominence. The latest proprietors are Will and Stacy Martin. Though a few minor changes have been made to the menu lineup, the Pub is still serving delicious classics from that the original menu in a setting that’s as comfortable as your favorite easy chair.
First impressions
In Johnson City, take West State of Franklin Road and turn onto Watauga Avenue, then right onto West Walnut Street. Go two blocks and Italian Pizza Pub is on your left. Parking is available on both sides of the building.
Walking through the front door is an experience not to be missed. One deep inhalation on my part had me boarding my memory driven time machine, returning me to the last three decades of the 20th century. My nose was assailed by an olfactory bouquet of varying intensities, the main ones being the Pub’s red sauce, garlic, beer, and hard Italian cheeses. Fading pictures of ETSU sports teams and fraternities still hung on the walls, and there was even a ballgame on the television. As I said, the Pub is as comfortable as your favorite easy chair.
Inside the front door is the cashier and carry-out counter behind which are the pizza ovens and the kitchen. The dining area is to your left, seating about 30 patrons in booths and tables. The restrooms are down a rear hallway on your left.
Selections
While my dining partner and her friend were busy discussing what sort of supper they were going to share, I had already made my choice, that being an Italian Pizza Pub’s classic: Lasagna Bolognese ($10.99).
My dining partner and our friend decided to share one of Italian Pizza Pub’s incomparable calzones,($9.99), small size of course. The three of us also decided to pay homage to Italian Pizza Pub’s New York-style pizza-by-the-slice, ordering a combo slice ($3.99) and a white pizza slice ($3). I added a regular-sized house salad ($7.99) to make sure the three of us got our daily requirement of fresh veggies to go with our meals.
How it tastes
My Lasagna Bolognese had between five and six layers of pasta, each one filled with a mix of the Pub’s red sauce, ground beef and three kinds of cheese: mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan, and all of it topped with more red sauce mozzarella and parmesan before baking until bubbly, and sided with the Italian Pizza Pub’s classic garlic bread.
The house salad I had with it was all fresh vegetables: torn green lettuce leaf mixture, sliced tomato, red onion, green pepper, cucumber and coarsely grated mozzarella, all of it chilled, very fresh, and delicious, especially with the Pub’s own balsamic vinaigrette to add some zing. I shared some of my salad with my dining partner and the Retiree, getting a slice of their broccoli, spinach and mushroom-filled calzone in exchange.
I found the calzone to be baked to perfection: moist, and savory on the inside, while being crisp and crunchy on the outside.
The Retiree especially enjoyed her slice of New York-style white pizza, being topped with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan on an extra virgin olive oil base that had been infused with garlic.
I had some of my dining partner’s combo pizza slice, and was struck with how well the toppings flavor mix from pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms and onions seemed to blend their separate tastes into a unifying whole, all of it scrumptious.
The bottom line
It is a pleasure to see that, despite area businesses still recovering from the “Interesting Times,” one of the city’s best West Walnut Street landmark restaurants is still there, still serving great food while cultivating and charming a whole new generation of Italian Pizza Pub regulars.
Us Pub old-timers wouldn’t have it any other way.