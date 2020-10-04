I’m not much of a betting man, but if I were, I’d wager a bundle today that the Chicago Cubs will win the World Series this year. Yep, the “Lovable Losers” will at last have something to celebrate in October.
That was the beginning of a column I wrote for this paper on June 5, 2016. Of course the Cubbies would go on to defeat the Cleveland Indians that fall to end the Curse of the Billy Goat.
In retrospect, given the level of play that Chicago displayed throughout that remarkable season, my prediction was really not that surprising.
But I would put my reputation as a soothsayer to the test with my next pronouncement.
I’ll also go out on a limb and predict LeBron James will finally bring an NBA title to the beleaguered fans of Cleveland. The Cavs are set to tip off their championship series with the defending champs Golden State Warriors as I write this column, so by this time next week we should know how good a prognosticator I am.
I nailed that one, too. King James carried the Cavaliers to victory over the Warriors, despite being down three games to one in the seven-game series. It ended a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland, and was the second-biggest “feel good” story of that year in the sports world.
But I wasn’t finished putting my forecasting skills on the line in that column.
With the way things are going in this crazy year of 2016, anything is possible. That includes a Trump presidency. I expect Donald J. Trump will be elected president just weeks after Joe Maddon and his team become Major League Baseball champs.
I displayed an editorial swagger that most other political pundits at the time thought was foolish and reckless. And like the man I was predicting to win, I was eager to double down down on my boasts.
In fact, I’m more confident in predicting Trump will be president than I am picking the Cubs to win the World Series. After all, we are talking about the hard luck Cubs. Don’t forget that Steve Bartman is still out there somewhere.
Trump does not have any hard luck. He has been the blustery candidate with the Midas touch. Who else in American political history has ever gotten away with saying and doing the things he has and still win his party’s presidential nomination?
Indeed, who else? Despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, Trump won where it really counted — in the Electoral College. As I noted back in 2016:
Who could have envisioned we would today be calling Trump the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party after the somewhat comical (as the late night TV talk show hosts and political pundits referred to it at the time) launch of his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015? Few are laughing now.
It’s now four years later. We find ourselves living in even more bizarre times. Quite frankly, 2020 promises to make 2016 look like a day at the beach.
Our routines and daily lives have been turned upside down by a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus even put America’s favorite team sports on a brief pause.
Now they’re back, and we are engaged in historic playoffs for both the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball — just as Americans are weeks away from deciding a momentous presidential election. So what are my predictions for these contests?
I believe the San Diego Padres will win the World Series this year. I know the so-called experts have all piled on the bandwagon for the L.A. Dodgers, but I just have a feeling Lady Luck will at long last smile on the Padres.
(Editor’s note: This column was written on Wednesday, and the St. Louis Cardinals may have spoiled this prediction by the time you read it.)
I also feel LeBron James will once again be hoisting the NBA trophy, this time with the L.A. Lakers. I’m not going out on a limb with this prediction. It’s pretty clear James won’t need any luck to pull this off.
I also believe Trump will once again make the pollsters look silly on Election Day. The presidential election will come down to a few key battleground states for the Electoral College vote, and the incumbent will win in a confusing squeaker.
As the proverb says: “It’s better to be lucky than good.”