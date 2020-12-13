How are you and Mrs. Claus? Have any of your helpers gotten sick from the COVID-19? I was really concerned when I heard the virus was everywhere in the world and I knew that would include the North Pole where you live and work. They tell us a vaccine is on the way, so remind your helpers to wear their mask, wash their hands frequently, and stay at least six feet apart when they are in the same room with each other. That is what my parents and teachers keep reminding me to do every day.
I normally do not send you a letter at Christmas because you have always been very nice when leaving me gifts every year. This year, Santa, things are not the same. So, I am writing to ask if you could deliver a few extra gifts to some important friends in our lives.
First, Santa, could you ask Mrs. Claus to bake up a big batch of those wonderful cookies she makes and deliver the cookie packages to all the health care workers who have worked really hard at trying to save lives from this killer COVID-19? They deserve an extra reward for all their hard work. On the card write “Thanks for All Your Hard Work” and sign the card “From All Your Friends”.
Second, Santa, we have not been having school as we normally do and I don’t get to see all my friends every day. A couple of my friends are no longer at my school, when we do have school, because they had to move. Their parents lost their jobs and they had to move in with other family members.
Santa could you send them a package of food so they will not be hungry this Christmas? Could you also include a note telling my school friends that I miss seeing, talking, and playing with them at school? We can’t have a class Christmas party this year because we are all doing virtual learning. I wish we could be back to normal and my friends could be with me at school.
Third, Santa, can you help all the families who will be evicted in January because they have not been able to pay their rent or mortgage? Do your helpers have some tents they could have to live in until they can find some work? Tents would be better than living in a park, or an old car, or an abandoned building. Put on the card, “Don’t give up, help is on the way.” Sign the card “From Your Friends Who Care.”
Fourth, Santa, could you please give some warm blankets to the homeless. I have seen pictures in the newspaper where the homeless are struggling to keep warm during the cold winter months. Also, if Mrs. Claus has some extra cookies to give to the homeless they would appreciate your kindness. Your kind gesture might help the children forget for a short period of time that they are homeless.
Fifth, Santa, could you give a nice fruit basket to the neighbor on my street whose wife passed away from COVID-19. They were always nice to me and my family because they shared their vegetables from their garden with us every summer. Put on the card with the fruit basket “We all miss your wife and hope the New Year will bring blessings to you”; sign the card “From All Your Neighbors.” We are so sorry she died from COVID-19. We will really miss her.
Finally, Santa, can you get all the people who are telling lies to stop telling untruths because we do not believe them. Could you put some extra sweetener in their cup of hot chocolate to make them be nice? We have all learned at school that when we work as a team together, we are able to get more things to work better for all of us. Being mean to others has no rewards for anyone.
Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and all your helpers for being so nice and kind to everyone every day. Thank you for reading my letter with some special requests for our friends. As you leave gifts under the tree this year, Santa, place some hope, charity and love under the tree with those gifts. Leave us a big helping of the spirit of giving to others this Christmas season so we too can be more like you in the coming year.
Signed, Your Best Friend
Remember things are not as bad as they may seem, especially if you look at them through the eyes of a loving child. If you have extra, share with those in need. If you are in need, help is on the way from your friends. The question for the day for you to answer is what can you do to help those in need? Once you find your answer, go do it.