In March, both my mom and my dad adopted new puppies from a local animal shelter.
My mom — or more accurately my little sister — adopted a chihuahua/mini-poodle mix, while my dad adopted a blue heeler/rottweiler mix. Both dogs, named Miso and Gibbs, are adjusting to their new homes great, and I even had the “pleasure” of dog-sitting Miso for a weekend. I put pleasure in quotes, because if you’ve ever been around a puppy less than two months old, then you know they’re not exactly fun to take care of.
Anyway, the real issue in this story is my dog, Murphy.
You see, Murphy loves people — and cats, ironically — but is not a fan of other dogs. I was told by the shelter that his previous owner surrendered him because he didn’t like cats, but that clearly isn’t the case. He absolutely loves playing with my siblings’ cats, and pretty much any cat he meets.
And while he gets along great with my mom’s other two dogs, he struggles with others. He isn’t mean necessarily, but does not want them anywhere near him unless he initiates the contact. If he wants to play with them, it’s perfectly fine, but if they try to play with him and he’s not into it, he starts growling.
Naturally I was a bit worried about how well he’d get along with not one but two new puppies, but thought maybe he’d be OK with them since they are puppies, after all.
I was wrong.
He met my dad’s dog, Gibbs, first. It went OK at first, with them doing their standard sniffing meet-and-greet, but then it went south. Gibbs wanted to play, and Murphy was having none of it. Fortunately, Murphy isn’t the type of dog to start biting, but his growling and barking isn’t exactly friendly.
After a couple hours, and a trip to the dog park at my apartment complex, Murphy was mostly apathetic to Gibbs. Gibbs, being a puppy, still wanted to play, but Murphy was mostly content to just ignore him or avoid him. After they met the first time, I was hoping he’d be better the second time, but that did not happen.
The second time they met there was more growling and barking, and it eventually got to a point where Murphy was put in timeout and put in a kennel. The kennel isn’t really a punishment for him, as he loves sleeping in his every night, despite the door never being closed, but it at least got them to calm down a bit. Though it was more of the same when I let him out.
Here’s to hoping meeting number three is more peaceful. Murphy definitely gets better the more he meets a dog, so I’m hoping with time they’ll be friends like he is with my mom’s two other dogs.
And speaking of my mom’s dogs, Murphy’s meeting with Miso didn’t go as poorly, probably attributed to the fact that Miso is closer to the size of a cat than a dog, while Gibbs was about the same size as Murphy.
Of course, he still growled at her every now and then, but not nearly as much as he did with Gibbs.
The only serious incident the two of them had wasn’t even one where they were fighting. Miso was sitting in the backyard while Murphy was chasing my mom’s two other dogs, and Miso decided she wanted to join in and proceeded to get run over by Murphy at full speed.
Aside from that, I was more concerned with keeping Miso from peeing in the house than I was with how Murphy acted with her — mostly because she peed a lot and Murphy paid her no mind.
Here’s to hoping future visits together result in more bonding and less barking!
As I’ve done for my last two columns, I’m letting readers decide what I write about next. Vote at this column on www.johnsoncitypress.com, and if you have any tips on introducing dogs together, I could use them.
