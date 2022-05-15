When I first started playing kickball last year, I joined a team that was firmly on the struggle bus.
I was asked by a friend to come aboard the team as a replacement for a week, an arrangement that turned into a multi-week commitment until our 1-5 season ended in the first round of the playoffs.
Now, the record might say otherwise, but we were a competitive team that season — with three of our last four regular season games coming down to the final inning.
After we lost our playoff game, I wrote a column about how I hoped to play again this year — and win a championship in the Tri-Cities Sports Social league.
Well, much like Michael Jordan said in 1995, “I’m back.”
And not only am I back, but I am pitching on a team that’s 4-1-1 and — in my totally and completely unbiased opinion — primed for a deep playoff run.
In our first game, we ended in a 5-5 tie. That was the first game I pitched, coming in as relief and allowing one run over five innings. From there, we went on a blistering hot streak, ripping off three straight wins by a combined score of 30-14. I got shelled for 10 runs in one game, but allowed just four across the other two.
Unfortunately, I got crushed in a game we lost 19-7, though we were missing multiple players. While that loss was a tough one, it didn’t shake my confidence in our ability to win the championship this year. This team is good, and we’re one of the better overall teams in the league in my eyes, with usually sound defense and strong offense.
That sound defense was on full display in a 7-3 win on Wednesday, a win that locked us in as the fifth seed in an eight-team playoff field.
After watching this team play for six weeks, I know we can compete against anyone when we’re at full strength.
While my pitching has been up and down, and I’ve certainly had a couple of lapses on defense, I have been much better kicking this season than I was last season, and I don’t think it’s been particularly close.
After six games, I have a kicking average of .714 and have hit one home run, nine runs kicked in and eight runs scored. On the mound, I’ve pitched 38 innings and allowed an average of 9.21 runs per game. Not great, but aside from one blowout loss I’ve allowed an average of just 4.21 runs per game.
Oh, and that team we got blown out by? We’ll be playing them in the semifinals if we win our first playoff game Wednesday.
Hopefully by this time next week I’ll be a kickball champion. If not, I also signed up for flag football and sand volleyball, and while I don’t know what team I’ll be playing sand volleyball on, I feel really good about our chances to win a flag football championship.
Here’s to a successful summer.