Sometimes something someone says makes a big difference. That’s how “Today in Johnson City History” came to be.
In early 2018, I had the good fortune to be appointed by the Johnson City City Commissioners to be on Johnson City’s Sesquicentennial Commission. Commissioner Todd Fowler appointed me; I find myself thanking him often for this honor, so I will thank him again now. If you’re new to Johnson City, we celebrated our 150th birthday on Dec. 1, 2019.
Cindy Torbett and I have been in a prayer group for years. Because this column is about history, I’ll share some history here. I’ve known Cindy since she was born. My aunt and her grandmother were roommates when they both worked at the Kingsport Press in the 1920s; the families stayed in contact over the decades.
In October of 2018, Cindy, a counselor at Colonial Heights Middle School recounted, “Kingsport celebrated their Centennial recently. On my drive to school, I often heard an announcement that mentioned, ‘On this day, this interesting or historical thing happened in Kingsport.’ Have you thought about doing something like that?”
Well, no, I hadn’t. Until then.
I thought about that possibility and what it might look like. I called Sam Watson at the Johnson City Press and asked if he would publish something of the sort, if it were available. He readily agreed, so I was off with my project. From Dec. 1, 2018, until Dec. 1, 2019, I supplied at least one entry for every day for Today In Johnson City History. The folks at the Johnson City Press supplemented my work with theirs, as they still do.
To track information about each day, I listed every day of the year. I scoured the books I had about Johnson City, and noted the book and page on the legal pad whenever I found one of the 366 days. In addition to my books, I visited several websites, most notably www.vincestaten.blogspot.com. I reached into my own memories for several entries, including that of the John Sevier fire. That research netted me about 80 entries.
My next step was to visit the Tennessee Room of the Johnson City Public Library. I believe it was there that I was able to skim Mary Henderson-Alexander’s thesis, which I was able to quote several times.
I then explored the Archives of Appalachia at East Tennessee State University. A tremendous shout out goes to Jean Rushing who worked in the Archives of Appalachia at the time; I believe she has since transferred to a different department within the University. Jean’s help was enthusiastic and invaluable, so much so that I emailed Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU’s president, commending her.
After I explained my project and showed her what I had accomplished, Jean suggested I might find the Johnson City Court Records interesting and valuable. They indeed were! People often comment about these entries, much more often than I would have imagined.
Jean brought me files about Johnson City’s past; many of the files had items Mary Hardin McCown had collected and carefully chronicled, including some memories written on the back of used envelopes. Mrs. McCown was Johnson City’s first historian.
After spending most of a working week in the Archives, I was lacking just a few entries for my complete list of something that happened in or near Johnson City on each day of the year. Jean alerted me to chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/. I used this website to garner information from The Comet, Johnson City’s first newspaper, to fill in vacant dates.
I asked several people with long ties to Johnson City for information of one sort or another. The city’s former and current community relations directors provided me with a copy of “Glimpses of Johnson City, Tennessee,” which was printed when the city turned 125 years old, and a listing of former City Commissioners and their terms of office.
During the year, several people asked if they could send me information. My answer was always, and will continue to be, “Yes! Please!” A special thanks to Bobbie Hyder Shirley, with whom I graduated from Science Hill. Bobbie works at Freedom Hall. Shortly after Dec. 1, 2018, she asked me if she could send me information about performances and meetings that had taken place at Freedom Hall. I was thrilled to get the material she shared with me. Another special thanks goes to Carolyn Sluder, whom I have known all my life from church. (Carolyn and her husband, Bob, and my parents were in the same Sunday School class for decades.) She graciously loaned me a book that had belonged to her father, the late Carl Johnson.
To be continued in Saturday’s edition.
Rebecca Henderson of Johnson City is an author and community volunteer.