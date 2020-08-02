Teachers and school administrators face the biggest challenge of their careers. While school employees may have limited input on whether to open schools or do virtual learning, school boards make the final decision. All are traveling down a road totally new and trying to mitigate the safest possible way to open schools in a normal and predicable manner.
A community’s greatest assets are the children. We all believe this to be true because we all contribute to the educational process by investing millions of dollars in educating children within counties and municipalities every school year.
For the coming school year, Johnson City’s General Purpose School Fund shows expenditures projected to be approximately $78.7 million and Washington County’s General Purpose School Fund projected expenditures to be approximately $74.4 million. That is a tremendous community investment in educating children. The prior year investments in education are similar to this year’s investment.
As we attempt to open schools we know that some funding intended to provide learning opportunities will have to be used to provide more safety because of the pandemic. Every effort has to be made to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19 among students and employees before any school system can consider a near normal opening. Learning spaces need to be pandemic resilient.
Let’s be frank. Schools are germ factories. I know because I spent 43 years of my life educating children from our community. Some do not wash their hands frequently. Prior to COVID-19 some schools had to shut down because of the flu virus.
The spread of flu in the school community was due in part to infrequent washing of hands. Schools responded with hand sanitizers placed in convenient locations. Teachers purchased their own and placed them inside their classroom and reminded students constantly to wash their hands. COVID-19 is not the flu virus. The number of deaths from COVID-19 increases every day and younger people are increasingly becoming a part of those deaths.
Air conditioners in schools usually do not provide a source of fresh air. I know because I purchased cheese cloth to make my own filtration of the air pumped into my classroom. At the end of each week, I removed and replaced the cheese cloth. By the end of the week, the cheese cloth was black as coal. Yes, administrators knew about it, but money always seems to be a problem in school systems. Ask any teacher. Teachers do what they have to do to make their work environment safe for themselves and their students. All schools will need fresh air ventilation adequate for infection control before opening. Have school systems used professionals to evaluate the air flow in all schools? Is the air in the classroom being refreshed with unpolluted air from the outside?
You can require a face mask for every student but what about a student whose parent is unemployed? Even minor costs become major problems for those with limited income. So will all schools provide all students with fresh face masks throughout the school year? How much was budgeted in our local budgets for masks and their replacement? We know most likely teachers will have to supply their own face masks.
Schools already provide hand soap for washing hands. Teachers will encourage more hand washing as a method to avoid spreading the virus. Hand sanitizers will be used more frequently also. Limited supply causes the price to increase when there is high demand. Our schools are not the only schools in the country needing hand sanitizers.
School systems cannot say there will be zero risks for students and employees when opening school regardless of the method used. Will we be doing smart testing of students and employees daily to deny entry to anyone with the potential of being a carrier? Will the school system provide employees for contact tracing? An infected individual in a classroom can spread the virus to others, none of which would be knowledgeable of the spread until they are tested or become ill. Are these expenditures already a part of the budget?
We know that testing takes anywhere from three days to 10 days for results to be made available. That is long enough for an explosion of COVID-19 to occur in a school community. To dismiss that employees and children could possibly die from COVID-19 is immoral.
Because we need smaller numbers of students in the classroom in order to do social distancing, will school systems hire more teachers? Do hallways become classrooms? Teachers have forever said class sizes are too large.
Some students and employees may be deemed high risks because of underlying health issues. Are teachers deemed essential workers and will they receive equivalent protections, including hazard pay? Will teachers who become infected and survive with disabilities be given extra disability benefits above those provided by Social Security or the retirement system? Who becomes liable with the death of a student or a school employee?
We need to listen to the medical and scientific experts and follow their advice. The Harvard Global Health Institute has provided metrics from health experts to assist communities with the opening of schools. Obviously, at or near zero active case incidence would permit a normal opening with safety precautions mandated. The HGHI calls this a “green risk level.” This would be at or very near zero level of active cases in the community with no increase of active cases.
The HGHI’s highest level is the “red risk level.” This level of risk would require total virtual learning. The more difficult risk levels are those between green and red. They are the yellow and orange risk levels. Those in the yellow and orange risk levels will be attempting something not yet achieved anywhere in the world.
Those levels are more difficult because active cases may be increasing daily but have not reached the red risk level. They could also be decreasing but have not reached the green level. Do we open schools or close them because the active cases are increasing or decreasing? When do we make that decision? What happens if schools open and then the level of active cases begin to increase? When do we decide to close them if they are not at the “red” level?
The costs of opening schools during a pandemic will be expensive and will require more investments from the public. You cannot do an adequate job of providing safety to children and employees unless there is adequate funding for needed supplies. That becomes difficult in a year when revenue projections for local governments are declining.
Boards of Education should err on the side of extreme caution when deciding to open schools by doing virtual-only learning until we are at zero increases in active cases. The life of a student or employee is much more important.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.