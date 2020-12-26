One month ago, I sent out a desperate call for catchphrases.
I needed something snappy and life-affirming — or at least funny — that would carry me through the soul-crushing winter phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
And over the course of the last month, readers certainly delivered a litany of great suggestions.
The submissions I received tended to coalesce around a common theme: Times are tough, but even the toughest times are fleeting.
"In another 100 years, most of us on the planet will be dead and gone and this won't mean a thing," suggested Thomas Case, quoting a phrase used by his father.
I can't imagine that making a very uplifting T-shirt, but I agree with the underlying message.
Your impact on the universe is infinitesimally small and fleeting, and even if you're living through an historic, life-altering catastrophe, you might as well make the best of a bad situation.
COVID-19, Case pointed out, has made it necessary for many people to make dramatic adjustments to their lives, such as remaining under lockdown or living separated from their loved ones. Depressions and anxiety can be a natural offshoot of these adjustments, but this isn't the first time Americans have been able to adapt to trying times.
Case's grandparents lived through tuberculosis, which he noted was devastating and also resulted in people being isolated from each other.
Case said his favorite catchphrase belonged to his grandmother, who used to say, "Hunker down and live to fight another day."
My favorite catchphrase belongs to his grandfather: "This is like a kidney stone: Painful as hell, but it will eventually pass."
Linda Freeman, a graduate of East Tennessee State University and current resident of Myrtle Beach, is partial to the phrase "it is what it is."
"My take is, with so much going on in the world, we can make a difference by taking care of our one little piece," Freeman said. "Thus, I say, 'It is what it is, resolve to evolve.' In other words, make the best and something positive out of everything."
Jennie Young, a resident of Elizabethton, explained that a comment her husband once made to her when she had misplaced something has since stuck: "It'll turn up, Turnip."
"The 'it' can be whatever I need it to be, something misplaced or something that’s going backward and downward and needs to turn around and upward," she said. "I like being a Turnip, too. Not one of the glamorous plant creatures in the garden but versatile and proven."
That's both a wonderful catchphrase and an excellent nickname. When I worked at McDonald's in high school, my nickname was "Lips," which was funny but not as endearing as "Turnip."
On top of these more personal and heartfelt submissions, I've also received a long list of truly random — albeit delightful — suggestions.
David Floyd, my name twin and a former six-term member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, by far had the most suggestions, which included "deal with it," "for the love of Pete," "there you go again," "here we go again," "oh please not again" and "that's my distant cousin — at it again."
That last one has very limited applicability, but it might be my favorite of the bunch.
The most creative suggestion I received was, "Well duck my hat in the creek!" That initially baffled me, so I reached out to the reader to see if I could learn the origin of that suggestion.
"Have no idea, but it sounded, well, I don't know how it sounded!" they responded. "Guess it would leave people in suspense."
Suspense indeed.