Good buys for a happy, healthy cat

Dealing with a cat’s destructive behaviors can be a handful, or better yet, a “clawful.”
I recently noticed my cat Gertie engaging in some destructive behaviors around the house; she had been scratching at the dresser and my sofa. For a while, the spray I bought to deter scratching was working, but I kept having to use more and more as time went on.
She had two scratch posts, but that just wasn’t enough. Eventually, her destructive scratching spread to cabinet doors. I used double-sided tape on a couple of areas to keep her from clawing at them, but I didn’t want to put that everywhere.
I knew something — anything — had to be done about it, so I started shopping for a big cat tree that would give her five new posts and more vertical space to explore after some friends recommended doing something about what could be partly due to her boredom.
I have to say, it was probably one of the best $50 investments I’ve made for my cat. It not only keeps her from scratching other things, but it keeps her busy and active. I have noticed that the new scratching posts, made out of a rope-like material, have been more effective for getting rid of the dead outer layers of her claws than the carpet posts she had. This is one of the biggest reasons a cat scratches at surfaces.
In a previous column about my cat, I talked about the importance of playing with your cat to keep them from being bored. With time, this has helped alleviate some of her demanding and attention-seeking behaviors that were at their worst right after I adopted her about a year ago.
Cats’ attention-seeking behavior can often come from boredom, meaning it’s still important for your cat to stay occupied when you are away from your home. Think, these are natural predators who are very active animals when they’re awake. It’s easy for them to get bored being cooped up in a small apartment like where I live, which is why I also try to take her outside now and again.
After finding success with the cat tree, I am hoping to get her to drink more water. Though she does drink her water and eat quite a bit of wet food, dehydration and kidney problems can be a common problem with cats. They are picky about their water, and usually don’t go for still water instinctually.
My next healthy cat purchase will be a cordless water fountain to encourage her to drink more water.