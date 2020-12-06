Several years ago, my family looked at some old postcards from various family members. Several of these postcards were postmarked from Alcatraz Island! Of course, the postmark caused us to want to know more about the reason for the postmark and how some of our distant relatives happened to be there.
Not long after seeing the postcards, I started searching our family tree. As I searched the family tree, the answers about Alcatraz came to light.
It happened that a distant cousin of my husband, who lived in Wytheville, Virginia, was the one who sent the postcards. As a young girl, she went to work as a nurse in Washington, D.C., in 1901. She met a military pharmacist who was assigned to the place where she worked. It was, as she later wrote, “love at first sight.” He was from the Philippines and quite different from her family, but when he went with her to meet her family back in Virginia, he was accepted with open arms. They were soon married and on their way to the Philippines where they lived a lifestyle quite different from what she had been used to.
The next assignment for the military family was Alcatraz Island where her husband oversaw the hospital there. The family expanded while living there, and I was able to find some information about what life was like living there from one of the daughters. She told about how the prisoners would come to their house to do yard work and other chores. She wrote of happy times living there even though it was a prison environment.
Now I had found out how a distant cousin from Wytheville, Virginia, could have ended up living at Alcatraz. I am glad they were not prisoners there, but that is not the end to their story because from Alcatraz, they moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. After learning about their life at Alcatraz, of course I was interested in finding out more. With some internet searches, I discovered that they lived at Pearl Harbor when it was bombed!
In an article from The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia, I read an interview about the family’s time at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The same daughter who told about the prisoners who worked at their home at Alcatraz told of that fateful day.
She had attended a church service early that morning and was having a meeting with some club members at her home. She received a phone call from her sister who lived nearby telling her that the children had heard on the radio that Pearl Harbor was under enemy attack. She said she thought it was a silly story, but her father tuned in the radio and found out it was true. They urged the visiting group to go home, but the leader kept right on talking. He did not think the story was true.
Even though they heard gunfire in the distance, they thought it was just regular routines from the base. She even heard that some high-ranking officials called the base and told them to tone it down a bit. They did not realize what was happening, but soon they realized that the radio was right. They were being attacked.
As it all began to sink in, they realized they didn’t have any bread in the house. They went toward the store to get some but found a long line of people all the way around the building doing the same thing, and all the shelves were empty. (Sounds like us when the weatherman calls for several inches of snow, or we hear more about COVID-19 numbers).
The family found many scared people on the streets. A group of Navy wives sat on a hill overlooking the harbor. Can you imagine what was going through their minds?
One person held a newspaper which read Enemy Troops Are Landing! The rumors were true.
Our family members were safe, but they did find a projectile near the church where they had been earlier that morning. They had to live with the aftermath of what had happened. It was interesting to read about someone who was there and experienced it all. Let’s hope nothing like this happens ever again.
So I found out about why our ancestors lived on Alcatraz Island, and why they were in Hawaii on that fateful day in 1941. It’s enjoyable and informative to find such stories when you search your family tree.
Bonnie Simmerman of Jonesborough can be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com.