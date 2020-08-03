The global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 has changed nearly everything we do. From our jobs, to school, shopping, to eating dinner out — nothing seems untouched, and Elizabethton city government is no exception.
This virus has required us to constantly adapt — evaluate, adjust, and repeat. City departments have adjusted their operations where possible by separating individuals and work crews, requiring staff to wear masks, and increasing cleaning of workspaces. Of the many adjustments made across city departments, some of the biggest changes our customers will notice are in electric and water utility billing. Since it would be impossible to keep our large number of customers socially distanced inside City Hall, customer service and utility payments are no longer taken inside City Hall. In-person customer service for water and electric accounts has moved exclusively to our Elizabethton Electric location on U.S. Highway 19E. We have also tried to serve our customers more efficiently by adding a second drive-thru lane at City Hall for water and electric bill payments.
I want to especially say thank you and kudos to the Carter County Health Department, and the director, Caroline Hurt, for their tireless effort and grace under pressure while handling the local response to COVID-19. I hope everyone is aware of the work at the local and state levels of the health department to ramp up coronavirus testing. What many may not know is how valuable a resource our local health department has been for employers dealing with the pandemic. Their knowledge and advice have helped the city when we deal with COVID-19 impacts on our staff. What are the current symptoms of COVID-19? How long should an employee self-isolate at home when they test positive for COVID-19? What is a “close contact,” and if someone is a close contact of someone with COVID-19, how long must they self-isolate to prevent virus spread?
Answers to these and other questions have helped the city develop policies and practices to face this virus and reasonably protect our staff and customers. Again, thank you, and keep fighting the good fight.
On the financial impact of COVID-19 on city government, Elizabethton has felt the impact, but not as much as our neighbors may have. During the early days of the pandemic no one knew how bad the economic impact would be. The status of the economy is a big driver of the city’s finances because sales tax is one of our major revenue sources. Although many Elizabethton businesses suffered greatly during the shutdown, many of our major retailers were considered essential and remained open. Contrast this with some of our neighboring cities who saw their regional shopping hubs closed. The fallout from this has been that, although city revenue from statewide retail sales fell significantly, sales tax collections based on Elizabethton sales have been stable.
Due to the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, as noted above, the city took quick action this spring to save money by halting or cancelling as many capital projects as possible. This same perspective was used when developing the new city budget, which started July 1. In particular, the General Fund budget was built very lean, with the priority being maintaining city services by preserving payroll and operating budgets. That also means many capital projects were not funded and had to be delayed. However, one major project that received full funding was the paving budget, which is consistent with City Council’s increased focus on road paving during recent years.
A quote I like is attributed by some to Mark Twain, as a Danish proverb, or (my favorite) to Yogi Berra: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” Boy is that true for 2020! With that in mind, I will be following the “evaluate, adjust, repeat” rule for all things COVID. We can all hope that January 2021 brings us our regular, mundane problems, and that this pandemic will be in the rearview mirror.