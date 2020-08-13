Event to help nonprofits to be broadcast locally on TV, radio on Sunday
Seasons of Hope is on a mission to fill 250 colorful plastic buckets with cleaning supplies and other essential items for teachers at six area elementary schools.
A sponsor has stepped forward to provide the buckets and a drive is now underway to load them up with the most-needed essentials — disinfectant wipes and spray, paper towels, hand sanitizers and face masks.
Donations may be dropped off at the Summit Leadership office at 3104 Hanover Road in Johnson City. Monetary donations to Seasons of Hope earmarked for Buckets of Hope may be made online at seasonsofhopetn.org or by mail to Seasons of Hope, P.O. Box 5633, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Any amount will help.
More information about the project is available at the website and at the Seasons of Hope TN Facebook page, or may be obtained by contacting Seasons of Hope Director Katy Keen at 423-724-7398 or seasonsofhopetn@gmail.com.
100 Plus Tri-Cities Women Who Care are about to make history. For the first time since the local giving circle was organized more than a year ago, the group’s quarterly $10,000 Big Give will be broadcast on local radio and cable TV.
Everyone is invited to tune in Sunday, Aug. 16, to learn more about how the regional giving circle allows women to make a larger impact and about the work of a variety of nonprofit service organizations serving the local community.
Sunday’s program, which will be conducted online because of the pandemic, will feature presentations from three local charitable organizations who will likewise be able to share their stories with a larger audience.
Following the presentations, group members and others who wish to donate will vote to determine which organization will be the next $10,000 Big Give winner.
Claire Marr, media coordinator for 100 Plus Tri-Cities Women Who Care, said, “It will bring awareness to these nonprofits that our members are so passionate about.
“We want people to know about the good work that is going on in our community and we would invite anyone regardless of whether they are formally part of our group to donate to the selected recipient because we want to make the biggest impact possible,” she said
After the show airs, members will have 48 hours to vote for their favorite of the three featured charities. New members may join and vote for a winner through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
All viewers, regardless of gender, are invited to donate to the selected nonprofit. The winning organization will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The program will air on COZI TV from 6-6:30 a.m. and on MeTV WAPK from 11:30 p.m. until midnight. It will be broadcast via radio from 6-6:30 a.m. on 98.5 WTFM, Classic Hits 102.7 WVEK, 95.9 The HOG WRZK and ESPN Tri-Cities.
A recording of the program will be available on YouTube and the 100 Plus Tri-Cities Women Who Care page on Facebook. For more information about the group and how to join in visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.