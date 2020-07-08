The coronavirus pandemic has Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee working to meet an unprecedented need for assistance with food.
During the three month period ending on May 31, the food bank served 90,402 individuals in the eight county region, distributing more than 3.3 million pounds of food or the equivalent of nearly 2.8 million meals.
The following month the numbers jumped from an average 40,000 people assisted in May to well over 50,000 in June. And with COVID-19-related job losses the new record level of need is expected to continue.
To help people in the region who are struggling, including many who have never before turned to the food bank or the dozens of local community panries it assists, the food bank will host a virtual dinner and a movie Friday night, July 31, starting with a welcome form the food bank at 7 p.m.
The idea is for families who can afford to help to enjoy an evening in and donate the money they could have spent on movie tickets and popcorn to an unknown neighbor in need.
To help spread the word, the food bank is inviting participants to make it a social affair by sharing photos and videos of themselves watching a favorite film from the comfort of their couch on their social media pages, telling their friends what they are watching and most importantly why this particular movie night at home is an important one.
Monetary donations earmarked for Food Bank Movie Night may be made online at netfoodbank.org or by mail to Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN, 37663.
The River Ministry for women in downtown Johnson City will be distributing free COVID-19 Cleaning Kits to any community members in need, Wednesday, July 15.
Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until noon or until supplies are depleted, the distribution has been made possible by a $2,400 grant for Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund of the East Tennessee Foundation based in Knoxville.
Stacey Larsen, executive director of The River, said while the distribution is open to all women and men with no questions asked, it is intended especially for people who have lost work due to the pandemic and for low-income folks who or are struggling with bills due to unexpected costs related to the pandemic.
Each kit will include a ten-gallon plastic bucket, two cleaning sponges, two rolls of paper towels, two rolls of toilet paper, gloves, a spray bottle filled with bleach water, dish washing soap, a cleaning cloth, liquid hand soap, a box of tissues, a mask and a COVID-19 guidebook with information on effective cleaning methods and on the virus itself, including symptoms and what to watch for.
Larsen said various shortages related to the pandemic made it challenging to find supplies to purchase for the kits. But with the infection numbers jumping sharply, The River staff and volunteers are pleased the distribution will come right in time.
In another bit of good news from The River, Larsen shared that the Mid-South District Lutheran Women’s Ministry League has awarded a $10,000 grant to replace the six washers and dryers at the heart of the 16-year-old downtown ministry where women come to “listen, learn, laugh and wash clothes.”
Since its 2004 opening, women who come to the The River have done more than 80,000 loads of laundry, saving an average family of four nearly $80 a month in the cost of using a laundromat. With that kind of volume, the lifespan of a washer and dryer at The Rivers is about five years and the machines currently at the ministry are nearing the end of their run.
But thanks to “the amazing women of the Esther-Mary Circle of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Johnson City, Tennessee,” Larsen said, The River’s underlying mission will successfully cycle back around.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, [email protected] or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605