Baseball has started this year on a strange non-note. I should add that there is a hole in my heart for the Johnson City Cardinals. I am afraid what Major League Baseball couldn’t do to the Appalachian League, the pandemic has.
But, a guy just needs his baseball fix, once in a while. I enjoyed a piece in the Sports section of the Johnson City Press the other day where a baseball fan from North Little Rock was interviewed and he had remembered listening to the St. Louis Cardinals as a kid on KMOX, the Cardinal flagship station. I did that, too, in a often told story where my first personal radio was a crystal set my dad gave me for a present and the only station I could get happened to be the Cardinal affiliate. That’s what I listened to in my room and graduated to a real radio in my car and now on to satellite radio.
The gentleman called it listening to the “soundtrack of summer.” I like that description. It says a lot about baseball and maybe about a lot of other things. There is a soundtrack to sports. A soundtrack to the office. A soundtrack to the outdoors. We don’t normally realize there is a “soundtrack” until it is gone.
Might we see a strange change in our entertainment? It is possible we will see a resurgence of sports on radio where we don’t see or care about the lack of a crowd at the ol’ ballpark? Is there hope?
We could go back to the days of using our imagination. Decades ago, I would be out late at night on some back road, windows open, no air conditioning in the car, cicada and katydid wailing from the ditches, Jack Buck and Harry Carey on the air, listening to the Cards play archival Cubs. The feeling was all in the patter playing over that wonderful “soundtrack of summer.” My mind undoubtedly drifted until the demands of driving refocused me.
At least it should be better than watching the unimaginative silliness of cardboard cutouts imitating fans in the stands. There, my imagination is of no use. There, my being human is of no use.
The cutouts were at the Giants and Dodgers game in L.A. How hokey. Yet, sort of funny. In my own smart aleck way I wondered if they might move those cutouts around to make the audience from one game to the next appear slightly different. Or what happens if it starts to rain. Would they get droopy? Do they, like us, begin to slip and slide down, bending over, as if nodding off? Or if the wind kicks up and the guy in row 3, either dumps over into the lap the next seat over or takes a header in the aisle, does some employee hustle down to set this caricature right? I want to see this! It would add the right topping to a screwed-up mess of a season.
The BoSox-Mets game had some very corralled fans for when the cross-field camera shot would have shown no one in the stands, there were this select few. And it did seem like the “audience soundtrack” did get excited when the Mets scored a run. Only barely an improvement.
The effect definitely loses its punch when the camera pans the rest of the empty stands. There was some lone guy, masked, sitting in the shade on an aisle seat. Probably a worker at the stadium who gets to watch the game for free. Can’t be much business at the concession but someone has to keep the lights on and the P.A. system working to pipe in the unemotional crowd noise. The drone of the inanimate crowd was enough to put a fellow to sleep. It did me, for sure.
I wanted to see a cutout of Goofy. Or Snuffy Smith. If we can have irritating virtual advertising why not virtual crowds? I expected more from Hollywood-land.
At bottom, it goads me this whole season has been about millionaire team owners and millionaire contracted employees arguing over money, while Rome burns. And in the end the Appalachian League probably would cost less than what Dodger Stadium is going to pay to handle all those cutouts.