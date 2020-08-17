When the summer heat gets to be too much, my dining partner likes to give our kitchen stove a rest and let somebody else do the cooking for a change. This does not mean crashing a neighbor’s cookout, or mooching a meal from our relatives.
No, we like to make an occasion of it by dining at a local restaurant that specializes in anything “Other-than-American.” Our current favorite is Middle Eastern cuisine, in part because of its suitability for consumption in hot weather, but mostly because my dining partner and I are being educated in the region’s culinary techniques and use of spices. Right now, our classroom can be found at north Johnson City’s Babylon Restaurant.
Babylon Restaurant is located in a strip mall at the very busy corner of North Roan Street and Princeton Road. Ample parking is available for both dine-in and carry-out orders. The dining area normally has seating for 40 patrons, though that is currently reduced by half due to social distancing. For those wanting to take the air while they dine, Babylon has an attractive partially-shaded garden terrace just outside; there is a noise issue, as the terrace’s proximity to North Roan may inhibit normal conversation. The carry-out counter and cashier’s station are at the back of the inside dining area with restroom access just steps away.
Appetizer: Eggplant Salad
As my dining partner and I were discussing our dining options, my partner asked our server Nahla what she would recommend as our appetizer. Nahla suggested we try Babylon’s Eggplant Salad ($4.99). We both agreed and Nahla had our appetizer in front of us five minutes later. I was pleasantly surprised at how refreshing eggplant salad from Babylon Restaurant could be. One of chef Eshaya’s signature creations, eggplant salad is a mixture of chopped eggplant quick-fried, then tossed together with chopped cucumber, red onion, tomato, parsley and mint and left to chill overnight in Babylon’s proprietary vinaigrette. The gradual chilling process fixes the texture and flavor of the eggplant, while simultaneously retaining the texture and pungent tang of the tomato, onion and vinaigrette. Served with triangles of fresh-baked pita bread, eggplant salad is the right opener to any meal.
Shawarma sandwich with fries
After the eggplant salad, I chose a beef Shawarma sandwich with French fries ($5.99) as my main course. Eshaya oversees the preparation of Babylon Restaurant’s shawarma, stacking alternating layers of lean and fatty beef on a long skewer, and then roasting it vertically for a long time. Servings are made using a very sharp carving knife to whittle vertical strips off the the stacked beef and into a hoagie bun or, in my case, a fresh-baked laffa, this being a Middle Eastern bread resembling a flour tortilla. Inside the laffa, my shawarma beef was joined by shredded lettuce, chopped pieces of lemon and cucumber, parsley and some of Eshaya’s proprietary shawarma sauce; all of it wrapped snug and all of it totally delicious. The side order of French fries was a good match for the shawarma sandwich, though I probably will swap them out for some of Babylon’s seasoned rice on my next visit.
Mixed grill kebab
Meantime, my dining partner was enjoying her platter of Babylon’s mixed grill kebabs ($12.95). Skewers loaded with prepared sections of beef and white meat chicken, along with that of ground lamb are grilled until they are just right. The skewers are plated on a laffa, topped with jasmine rice and sided with curry potatoes, cucumber pieces, tomato sections and rings of red onion. My dining partner’s taste for lamb is an ongoing development. This time, she remarked how the other elements of her mixed grill enhanced the lamb kebab’s flavor and texture. From first to last, Babylon Restaurant’s mixed grill kebab is an excellent choice for a light and savory evening meal.
The bottom line
Babylon Restaurant is the place to cool off comfortably on a hot summer day. Whether in the dining room or on the garden terrace, with Nahla bringing Chef Eshaya’s creations to your table you are sure to have a very memorable time.
Oh, and if you want some dessert, try Babylon Restaurant’s biscuit cake ($1.50) or two pieces of baklava ($3.50).
Either one is sure to put a smile on your face.