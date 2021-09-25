The Town of Unicoi’s decision to deny a rezoning request from the owners of the nuisance Budget Inn property on Golf Course Road was the correct action to take, but it’s only another entry in the troubled saga of the problem plot.
Press Staff Writer Kayla Hackney reported this week that, without a plan for the land’s use, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen said they couldn’t approve the proposed zoning change from low density residential to medium density residential.
We’ve seen countless cases in which local governments have made hasty concessions to business owners — usually for those with deep pockets — without first getting a clear picture of the plans for the properties. Those changes often end with unpleasant surprises for neighbors and the elected officials who approved of them.
It’s hard to imagine any use for the property in question, however, that would be worse than its current state.
After years of police and paramedic calls for drugs, thefts, fights, stabbings, robberies, attempted murders and prostitution — 244 such calls over a 30-month period documented by law enforcement officials — prosecutors received a court order to shut down the hotel last year.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived to enforce the order, they found a body lying dead on the front walkway from an apparent drug overdose.
From the sounds of it, the property has not improved since then. Alderman Judy Ray said on her visit to the property before Monday’s meeting, she found broken windows, an overgrown parking lot and a swimming pool full of garbage.
“I just can’t believe any of these neighbors would approve of what’s going on,” Ray said.
We doubt they do.
Nuisance properties like the Budget Inn encourage crime in surrounding neighborhoods and decrease nearby property values. Neighbors have endured the negative effects of this eyesore for years.
The owners of the hotel property are trying to find a buyer, but that will not be easy in its current state.
For the neighbors’ and the town’s sake, we hope a reputable buyer is found and the property is put back to a productive use.