Birds are very interesting creatures. They are pretty to look at, with all the various colors they have. They are wonderful to listen to with all their many chirps and tweets. They do good things for our environment as they carry seeds from place to place and aid in the pollination of plants.
Observing birds during different seasons can be very rewarding. We have a set of three small birdhouses outside our kitchen window. I have enjoyed watching the birds go in and out in early spring, building their nests and getting ready for their eggs to hatch. After a few days, I can see the little one venture out of the birdhouse and take a swoop around the yard and go right back in. They are learning to fly one flight at the time, and before long they fly away to find another place to live.
My husband has made any number of birdhouses that invite birds to come live in our yard. One of the ones he built he calls a Motel. It has two floors with “rooms” on the back and front. We have observed that the birds only use the ones in the back. You wonder what makes them like the back side better than the front entrance. It is impossible to know what they are thinking.
Sometimes, the birds build nests where you do not want them to be. We have two porch lights sort of framing our front door. Every spring, birds attempt to build nests in the light fixtures. We have to keep close watch to keep them from doing that, because of the terrible mess it leaves on our concrete porch floor. We also left the porch lights on to deter them from building there.
This year when they had begun their nest, my husband cleaned it out. There were sprigs of dried grass packed tightly around the light fixture.He was amazed to see that some type of liquid was used to hold the sprigs in place. He told me I should write an article about birds because of how unique they are.
We have a fish pond in our back yard and the birds like to gather there too. Sometimes they use the birdbath, but many times they land right where the water flows into the pond and get a drink. You wonder what keeps them from washing away into the pond, but they manage to make it just fine.
I think we would all say that birds are pretty smart, but one thing they do puzzles me. At Christmas time, we hang an artificial wreath on the wall in our carport. Every morning when eating breakfast, we can see the birds coming to check it out to see if they can eat any of the berries there. I assume they can see the wreath but have to get really close to see if the berries are real.
At least they did not tear the wreath apart.
I am not what you call an ornithologist, but I do enjoy observing what birds can do, and I especially enjoy listening to them sing. Their different melodies are refreshing and as unique as their feathers. Thanks to God for His wonderful creation.