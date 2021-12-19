Several people who live on my street put up decorations and lights this year, the man across the street, especially. He decorated a few trees in his yard with lights and color. My spouse saw the decorations and lights before I did, and the other night, she suggested walking Bella a different way in order to see the lights.
You remember Bella, I presume. I’ve written about her before; she’s our rescue dog, part Lab, part chow and part guard dog. Any other night, Bella’s routine is fixed: At the end of the alley, we turn left and walk down Watauga. But the other night, we turned right and walked down Unaka. Bella stopped walking when she realized we turned the wrong way. She stood still, unsure of what to do.
Bella: Where are you going?
Jeff: We want to see the lights. Let’s go this way.
Bella: Why? We’ll go that way tomorrow morning.
Jeff: I told you. We want to see the lights.
Bella: Lights? What lights?
Jeff: The holiday lights. They’re on bushes and trees and houses and occasionally, they’re on reindeer.
Bella: Reindeer? Jeff, we live in Tennessee, not Lapland.
Jeff: I’m serious. People decorate their houses and trees with lights and they put lights on anything that will stay still long enough, like a reindeer statue. And they leave them on all night long so that we can enjoy them. Look over there. See the red lights on those two little pine trees?
Bella: Yeah. Interesting. Red lights on trees. People do such odd things, anymore.
Jeff: Oh, this thing with lights has been around for a long time. People decorated trees with lighted candles before electricity was available.
Bella: Well, that sounds dangerous.
Jeff: It was. Lately, with LEDs being developed, lighting up the holidays has really taken off.
Bella: But what’s the point? I mean, look at that perfectly decent bush there. It grows, like a bush does, it gets trimmed, like a bush does, and now, someone has made it look like a roosting place for a thousand Tinkerbells.
Jeff: People enjoy seeing the lights at this time of the year. It’s dark, you know. A little light ain’t such a bad thing. Bringing light into the world is a noble venture. Your presence brings a little light into my life.
Bella: I’m immune to flattery, so don’t go there. As long as we’re talking about decorating vegetation, I couldn’t help but notice that you brought a tree into the house and put lights on it. Is it not enough to decorate these trees out here? Must you bring one inside and rearrange the furniture to accommodate it?
Jeff: People like to bring a little nature inside their homes, Bella. You don’t seem to have a problem with the houseplants we have. A tree is festive and it only happens once a year.
Bella: You plant a tree, let it grow for eight years, only to chop it down and put it upright in your living room. Why not just decorate the house?
Jeff: People do that as well, both inside and out. If it’s any consolation, tree farming is a sustainable enterprise. And completely decorated artificial trees are available in a dozen colors if you want one. Even pink. You just unfold them, and Shazam! Instant Christmas tree.
Bella: I’m appalled. An artificial pink pine tree that folds up like a pocket knife. What next? A folding dog that walks itself and doesn’t shed?
Jeff: I had an artificial tree for a few years. It was green and it looked OK. It was convenient, but the real one we got last week is better. It has a nice fragrance, too. I didn’t like the price much, though.
Bella: And what’s with the boughs of holly and the sprays of mistletoe and the wreaths made of anything and everything? You people really go crazy at year’s end, don’t you?
Jeff: Well, it’s been a hard year, you know? We’ve had to deal with the pandemic, costly gasoline and food, and expensive Christmas trees.
Bella: And no toilet paper.
Jeff: How’d you know about that?
Bella: I keep my ears open.
Jeff: That’s only because your groomer cleans them. Anyway, It’s only natural to let go at year’s end, after all we’ve been through. It’s fun to bring a little green into your home and it’s nice to bring a little light into the world when it’s dark. Not every holiday has to be utilitarian, like National Dog Week. So maybe there’s no explanation for the rituals and traditions we have. So maybe we don’t need one. We might as well have a few holidays at year’s end; it’s too cold for a picnic.
Bella: Not in my book. I try to have a holiday every day.
Jeff: That’s a good practice Bella. Every day a holiday. We’ve been out here long enough. I’m freezing. Let’s go home.
