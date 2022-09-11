I usually arrived at school around 7 a.m. I always had students who arrived early and often would come to the classroom to either work on their assignment from the day before or to seek additional help related to the subject.
On this early morning, I had a student come into my office to tell me something that was bothering him. Listening to your students is an important attribute for all teachers.
He began to tell how he felt when walking to school on this particular morning. He wanted to jump in front of a car hoping to end his life because he could no longer cope with personal problems that seemed to surround him.
Often those who are contemplating suicide will confide in a friend or family member. Everyone should recognize this is a call for help. Become a good listener.
The stress of school and sometimes from members of family or friends often leads individuals to believe there is little space to overcome those stresses and they begin to have suicidal thoughts.
I recognized that this student needed mental help and fortunately the school had professionals from the mental health department who came to the campus every week. I asked the student for permission to call his guidance counselor to see if we could get him the professional help he needed. He granted me the permission.
I called his guidance counselor and told his story. Luckily, the mental health professional was to be on campus on this particular day. So his guidance counselor made an appointment for him.
The mental health professional determined that he needed additional help and would be missing some days of school. I arranged to meet with this student after school hours at a mental health facility so he would not fall behind in his studies.
This is a successful story. He returned to school, completed his studies, graduated and moved onto the next phase of his life. He has been successful. He just needed someone to provide support at a stressful moment in his life when he was experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Four out of five suicide deaths are preceded by warning signs such as suicidal threats often asking for help, previous suicide attempts, preoccupation or obsession with death, depression, and final arrangements. Know the warning signs for youth suicide.
Teenagers who talk about wanting to die, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, seeking revenge, being a burden on others are signs of a call for help. Additional signs are acting anxious or agitated, behaving recklessly, sleeping too little or too much, withdrawal or isolation, increased use of alcohol or drugs, displaying rage, and extreme mood swings.
More than 500 Tennessee teens have died by suicide since 2009. The state defines youth suicide from age 10 to 19. Sixty percent of children who receive mental health services do so in our schools.
Usually the service is by referral from a teacher, counselor, or a school nurse to an on-campus mental health professional. The mental health professional provides the service only at select times during a week. Unfortunately, all schools do not have professional mental health services.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the latest suicide numbers available for the 12th leading cause of all deaths in the United States is more than 45,979 who died of suicide in 2020. Male suicides were 36,551 and female suicides were 9,428. In 2021 there were 176 suicides in our active duty military service members.
In Tennessee, it is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10-24. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34, the fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-44, the sixth leading cause among people ages 45-54, and the tenth leading cause of death for ages 55-64. Firearms are the most common method used in suicides.
In Tennessee the number of suicide deaths had been increasing yearly and reached 1,219 in 2020, the exact same number in 2019. Those numbers represented the first year since 2014 there wasn’t an increase in deaths. More males than females commit suicide; however, females have more attempts when compared to males. Males make up 49% of the population but nearly 80% of suicides in the United States.
According to CDC data in 2020, there were 20 suicide deaths in children ages 5-9, 581 suicide deaths in ages 10-14, 6,062 suicide deaths in ages 15-24, and 15,768 suicide deaths in ages 25-44 in the United States.
During the pandemic the CDC data reveals that one in five teens have considered suicide. CDC data also reported that 44% of high school students reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless in the past year.
There are days when you may ask, “How did I miss not seeing the struggle they were making in their attempt to lower or eradicate the feelings they were enduring.” Perhaps you know of someone who has struggled over a period of time trying to avoid suicide.
In 2020, Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, wrote a joint legislative resolution that was signed by Governor Bill Lee. The governor promised in his State of the State address that year that he wanted to invest $250 million in a K-12 student mental health trust fund. The funds were to support growth in mental health services in Tennessee’s most at risk schools. He was referring to schools in five counties where the school population is larger and where most teen suicides had occurred.
In 2021, the trust fund was established and the discussion was perhaps a trust fund was not the best way to offer mental health services to teens. The endowment would generate only about 2% or $4.5 million annually much less than what was expected the fund could generate for mental health needs.
Schools are where youth spend the majority of their time interacting with others of the same age. Bullying can come in different forms and should not be ignored either at school or home.
In 2020, 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.2 million attempted suicide. We can expect higher numbers when the 2021 year statistics become available especially during two years of a pandemic and multiple issues associated with an individual’s survival. The cost of suicide attempts in the U.S. is estimated to be over $70 billion.
Due to COVID, 214,000 children lost a parent or a caregiver in the last two years. These children will need the help of everyone while enduring the loss of a parent or caregiver.
Of those who attempted suicide and survived, more than 90% never go on to die by suicide. We know that suicide can be preventable and sometimes it takes the whole community working together to create mentally healthy and strong individuals.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a statewide grassroots public/private organization working to reduce the number of Tennesseans lost to suicide. They provide suicide prevention awareness through trainings, presentations, resources, literature, and events across Tennessee at no cost.
Someone you may know may be struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorders, job burnout, or even a work overload in school or the workplace. You should try to become a better listener to what a family member or friend is saying. You could be the source for saving a person’s life because you intervened at a time when they were desperate for help. In 2020, there was one death by suicide every 11 minutes.
“Do you hear me? I just want to know that what I have to say matters,” said a stressed-out friend. Become a good listener. Suicide is preventable. Help is available. The new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (24/7) phone number is 988.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.