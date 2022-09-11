Ed McKinney

Ed McKinney

I usually arrived at school around 7 a.m. I always had students who arrived early and often would come to the classroom to either work on their assignment from the day before or to seek additional help related to the subject.

On this early morning, I had a student come into my office to tell me something that was bothering him. Listening to your students is an important attribute for all teachers.

