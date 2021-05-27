It’s time for Tennessee residents to live up to the state’s nickname. Marsh Regional Blood Center is looking for volunteers to donate blood.
Center Director Steffanie Sukel told Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts earlier this week that the center has only a third of the blood supply she would like to have stockpiled. Sukel said blood supply has been low in the past year, and said donating blood isn’t something that’s been on the minds of most people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now we’ve got probably about a one-day supply, and the need never stops through any of this,” Sukel said.
This blood shortage comes as Americans prepare to travel for the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Blood donations tend to drop off during the summer months as families concentrate on vacations and outdoor activities.
Without significant blood donations, one serious traffic accident could decimate local supplies. You can help by donating blood at any of Marsh’s collection centers, which are located in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport. Those centers are:
• 1996 W. State St., Bristol (423-652-0014).
• 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City (423-282-7090).
• 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport (423-408-7500).
The centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kingsport’s center is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. For those donating platelets, call to schedule an appointment.
To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in general good health.
Be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation and remember to include iron-rich foods in your diet before giving blood.
It’s also a good idea to wear something comfortable when you give blood and bring a list of medications you are on with you when you donate.
If you’ve recently been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you must wait two days before donating blood. If you’ve been infected with COVID-19, you must be 14 days removed from having symptoms.
You can stay informed on area blood drives by going to marshblood.com.