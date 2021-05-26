According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 2020 was a concerning year for death on the state’s waterways.
From a record-low eight boating fatalities in 2019, last year’s death toll increased four-fold. The 32 deaths in 2020 were the most reported in 37 years.
There were also 82 serious injuries and 82 additional property damage incidents on the state’s lakes and rivers.
The agency attributed at least a part of the grim statistic to a noticeable rise in boating traffic driven by a pandemic-related boom in outdoor activity.
But, early numbers indicate drugs and alcohol were a factor in 30% of those fatal incidents. During the year, wildlife officers arrested 62 people on boating under the influence charges.
In Tennessee, boating under the influence is a Class A misdemeanor that can land someone nearly a year in jail and $2,500 in fines for the first offense. The penalties ramp up with subsequent convictions, and on the third offense can result in a 10-year suspension of boating privileges.
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season, and the week prior — this week — is National Safe Boating Week. The goal of the participating agencies is to teach the public the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets.
The level of Boone Lake will be closer to normal this year, providing even more opportunities for aquatic recreation.
With the season coming up, please keep this safety advice in mind:
• Take a boater safety course.
• Wear a life jacket while on the water.
• Be aware of water conditions both above and below dams.
• Always boat with a sober operator. Impaired boating is a crime.
• Report unsafe operation, boat accidents or law violations to the TWRA (1-800-831-1174).
Let’s aim for fewer fatal incidents this year and make 2020’s spike a statistical anomaly.