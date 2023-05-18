Playing grade-school sports is about more than winning, it’s about learning life lessons that will set student athletes up for success long after graduation.
Sometimes those lessons are inspiring and uplifting, but often, they’re learned the hard way.
One of these hard-knock lessons was doled out earlier this month during a playoff game between the boys of the Elizabethton and Unicoi County baseball teams.
A two-run difference between them, it was do or die time for both teams in the bottom of the seventh inning. The winner would have gone on to the regional tournament, the loser would have gone home.
The stakes were high and the tension was higher.
As a Unicoi County player reached third, there was some jostling. An Elizabethton player threw a punch. Team benches cleared. Fans in their seats, many of them parents, screamed.
Once order was restored, the officials suspended the game. The following Monday, Tennessee’s governing body of high school sports removed both schools from the playoffs.
A harsh penalty for sure, but it provided these students the opportunity to learn valuable lessons they can apply off the field.
The most obvious — let cooler heads prevail. If players had not expressed their heightened emotions with violence, one team would have advanced to the regional tournament and one team, though disappointed, could have left the field with their heads held high, knowing they played well.
Violence is rarely the answer to life’s problems, and having constructive outlets for our emotions will make us better friends, better partners and better leaders.
The second — our actions have consequences. What we do today can affect our lives years from now. Taking the time to consider those consequences, for ourselves and for others, can pay dividends.
About those others. Not all of the athletes on these suspended teams were involved in the fight. They were swept up in the punishment by association. It doesn’t seem fair.
Lesson three — life isn’t always fair. There are factors beyond our control that will deal out disappointment and hardship we don’t deserve. Learning to cope with and not dwell on those challenges will make life more successful and enjoyable.
The last thing these students wanted from a day on the diamond was to be taught life lessons, but we hope they’ll recognize the value of them in time.