This month contracted investigators released a damning report detailing decades of sexual abuse perpetuated by pastors, volunteers and employees within the Southern Baptist Convention.
The report revealed attempts by church leadership to cover up allegations and vilify accusers and included a database of more than 600 abusers reported among affiliated congregations, a database church administrators kept and maintained in secret for a decade while publicly insisting the SBC’s structure prevented them from creating one.
The wide-reaching sexual abuse scandal is akin to the one that walloped the Catholic Church at the beginning of the century, but this one hits closer to home.
There are hundreds of Southern Baptist congregations in our region with thousands of members in our community.
Many victims of these heinous abusers, oftentimes children, suffered for years. First from the physical and mental toll of initial abuse from an authority figure they deeply trusted, then from an organization and its leaders that defined morality yet lied and coerced them.
These bad actors also betrayed the trust of millions of church members and enlisted them as unknowing accomplices in perpetuating victims’ misery.
Now that the problem has been laid bare, every Southern Baptist — from the members in pews on Sunday to the president of the executive committee — must confront it head-on and right these wrongs if the church is to have any chance of maintaining its moral authority.
In addition to atoning for the sins of the past, church leaders should enact and oversee policies designed to root out abusers and predators and prevent them from committing crimes against young churchgoers.
But to be effective, members and pastors must change the conditions that allowed them to operate in secrecy and discouraged victims from coming forward.
It will be a long, difficult road, but we think Baptists are up to the task.