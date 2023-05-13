Recently, East Tennessee State University sent out an email regarding the blocking of certain internet sites that offered no substantial reasons behind their motives, other than referring everyone to a Tennessee Code Annotated, which in-and-of-itself was as confusing as it was impossible to navigate.
According to ETSU, these were the additional sites blocked by the bill.
“In accordance with TCA 49-7-182, ETSU will block the following applications immediately from the network and remove these applications from ETSU-owned iPads, Macs, and PCs: TikTok (already blocked), WeChat, WeChat video, Sina-uc, Sina-webuc, Sina-weibo, QQ, QQ-games, QQ-mail, QQlive, QQmusic, Tencent-meeting, Tencent-video, WebQQ, Weiyun, and Weiyun-file-transfer.”
Granted, ETSU owns all the equipment listed above, but shouldn’t one question their reasons, or authority to block additional sites, other than referring everyone to TCA 49-7-182, which has thirty sub-sections—known as Parts—and under those sub-sections are more sub-sections and Parts, making it impossible to locate exactly where this Tennessee Code Annotated allows the university to block these sites.
It’s like searching a minefield for one particular mine.
Of course, students can still access these sites on their own computers or cell phones, which are their rights as American citizens; however, by blocking these sites, other than to say, “we can and we did,” is a step in the wrong direction; almost to the point of being dictatorial.
What about those students who don’t agree with the policy? Do they not count?
Or, are students just regarded as individuals without a voice?
No, especially since ETSU is also governed by the Campus Free Speech Protection Act — which if one searches long enough — is Part 24 of the TCA 49-7-182 maze that was signed into law by then Governor Bill Haslam and took effect January 1, 2018.
And yes, there are plenty of on-campus discussions regarding this site-blocking decision by the university.
One student, who of course, will remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said, “This reminds me of communism, or even Marxism, and I think that all students need to be kept up to speed on everything the university does in the dark of night, or without further commentary, or explanation. I’m more than their meal ticket toward a degree and deserve to be heard, even if it ruffles the feathers of the powers that be. I’m an adult and would appreciate being treated as one.”
Searching even deeper into this opinion of banning and blocking, let’s move our attention away from ETSU and Tennessee, and look toward the Washington Beltway, where our elected officials are currently discussing the RESTRICT ACT.
As The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) stated, “The RESTRICT ACT threatens a free and open internet. It must be stopped. [A] bill targeting apps owned by ‘foreign adversaries’ could have wide-ranging consequences for freedom of speech.”
Indeed, any nationwide ban is a dangerous direction for a free country, but the government can’t ban or stop people from using these sites since it is their right.
And, if you’re not familiar with the RESTRICT ACT, or haven’t been paying attention to what your elected officials are up to, here’s all you need to know.
The RESTRICT ACT, which is currently before Congress and as its authors state, “... is designed to force a sale of TikTok to an American company, but not to ban the app.”
Of course, that’s somewhat of an under-handed way of stating something other than what the RESTRICT ACT actually says.
I guess one could conclude our own government is slowly becoming as dangerous as our enemies when it comes to certain guaranteed freedoms.
The dramatic constraints of the RESTRICT ACT borrows from a playbook perfected by none other than our enemy China, which currently bans Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Tumblr, Pinterest, Slack, Twitch, Discord, Dropbox, Quora, Wikipedia and Sound-Cloud.
In other words, nearly everything that makes the American internet novel, interesting and free is banned in China.
So, how did we as a nation get to the point of sounding like our enemy?
By allowing our own government to overstep its authority, that’s how.
According to the Bill of Rights Institute, “Our Founders understood that freedom would depend on citizens remembering that [the] government derives its authority from people who consent to give it that authority, and that it therefore must work to serve the common good, treating every citizen equally. Freedom depends on citizens who care enough about preserving it to really evaluate the people who run for office, and to elect those who demonstrate wisdom, restraint, and personal virtue. Most of all, freedom depends on citizens who have the wisdom, courage, and sense of justice necessary to take action when they see [the] government overstepping its bounds.”
The banning and blocking of internet sites are dangerous, disturbing and troubling, especially when governments, and yes, even universities overstep their bounds.
However, I doubt anyone will find this information the least bit surprising.
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a free-lance journalist, a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, and may be reached at columnsworthsharing@gmail.com.