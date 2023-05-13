WeChat TikTok Banned

FILE - Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, in a Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo. The Commerce Department said President Trump’s proposed ban of the apps WeChat and TikTok will go into effect Sunday, Sept. 20, to “safeguard the national security of the United States.” The government said its order, previously announced by Trump in August, will “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data.”

 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Recently, East Tennessee State University sent out an email regarding the blocking of certain internet sites that offered no substantial reasons behind their motives, other than referring everyone to a Tennessee Code Annotated, which in-and-of-itself was as confusing as it was impossible to navigate.

According to ETSU, these were the additional sites blocked by the bill.

Transcending time with memories and irises

Larry French

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you