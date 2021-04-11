{&by1JC}By Tom Cox
{&by2JC}Guest Opinion{/bylineJC}
Tom Cox
Guest Opinion
While preparing recently to teach a course about the history of the desegregation of Southern college sports, I had the good fortune to connect with ETSU basketball legend Tommy Woods. Mr. Woods, who was inducted last month into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, enrolled at ETSU in 1963, becoming the school’s first black player — and probably the first African American to integrate a varsity team at any Tennessee public college. Now 77 and retired from a career in law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky, he entertained and enlightened me with several stories about his experiences at ETSU.
Tommy Woods grew up in Alcoa, where he attended segregated all-black public schools. When he accepted ETSU’s scholarship offer, he was not even aware he would become a racial trailblazer. A talented and hard-working player (he still holds all the ETSU records for rebounding), neither his athletic talents nor his life experience had prepared Woods for what awaited him when he took the court for his first game. Playing before a home crowd, he was booed from the first time he touched the ball during pre-game layups until the game ended:
“They would boo me whenever I made a basket. When I would run down the court, they would throw ice and popcorn at me. They would have to call time out to clean up the floor.” He recalls some of the racist taunts from the ETSU student section, including: “Where’s your tail?” and “Go back to Africa!”
The verbal abuse by Buccaneer fans continued well into his sophomore season, before gradually subsiding as Woods won them over through his talent and the intensity of his play. He ended his career as one of the most successful — and ultimately popular — players in school history.
But it was not his eventual acceptance by fans that Tommy Woods most values from his experiences at ETSU. When asked how he persevered while being regularly subjected to degrading racial taunts that drove him to consider quitting, he emphasizes the importance of the advice, encouragement, and support he received from his basketball coaches and his teammates, several of whom have remained his lifelong friends. Those personal bonds and shared commitments among coaches and teammates, combined with his own inner strength, enabled Tommy Woods to succeed and grow as person, and cemented the basis for his lifelong connection with his alma mater.
The experiences of Tommy Woods are worth recalling now, in light of the recent resignation of ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay. The decision by team members to kneel together silently during the pregame playing of the National Anthem, and Coach Shay’s support of the players’ right to do so, has generated outraged backlash among state and local politicians, offended fans, and “team boosters.” That backlash culminated in Shay’s resignation.
The “silent kneeling” by players was, of course, not unique to ETSU; similar protests have occurred around the country. The stated purpose of those protests (engaged in mostly, but not solely, by African American athletes) has been to express opposition to ongoing racial injustices in America. Many state and local politicians and critics nevertheless choose to characterize the players’ actions as something different: as an attack on the flag and the country itself — and an affront to members of the American military.
I wonder how many local politicians and “athletic boosters” in 1964 stepped forward publicly to express moral outrage over the overtly racist abuse that Tommy Woods was suffering at the hands of a significant segment of the ETSU community. Actually, I do not wonder at all. Speaking out in support of racial justice was not popular among most of us white Southerners in 1964; nor is it especially popular today. Many of us still prefer to whitewash our past, to mischaracterize the motivations of those demanding justice, and otherwise to change the subject.
Noted civil rights historian Taylor Branch wrote in 2011 that there is “an unmistakable whiff of the plantation” in the relationship between big-time college sports and its athletes. Many of us white fans are happy to cheer on our school’s African American athletes — but only as long as their school and their coaches ensure that they “shut up and dribble” rather than exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of expression as students at a public university.
Taylor Branch’s analogy is useful, but imprecise. Unlike slaves on a plantation, student-athletes can choose to leave. Several ETSU basketball players have already made that choice, after the coach who had supported them departed upon recognizing that he would not be supported by important segments of the University and the community.
ETSU has already hired a new head coach, Desmond Oliver. The evidence suggests that his success will require that he squelch future public protests by players. Noted as a successful recruiter, Coach Oliver may nevertheless face challenges convincing African American student-athletes and their families that the university and local community will welcome and respect them as autonomous young adults — with their own views, values, and rights — rather than merely as hired athletic performers.
Fifty-eight years have elapsed since Tommy Woods first encountered racism and bigotry at ETSU.
It is past time that we learned the lessons his experience should have taught us about respecting the dignity, and the constitutional rights, of our African American fellow citizens.
Tom Cox is a graduate of Science Hill High School (1969) and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (1973), where he was a member of the varsity baseball and basketball teams. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1976, he practiced law for 40 years in Atlanta and is now retired and living in Richmond, Virginia, where his wife is an Episcopal priest. Tom teaches at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Program at the University of Richmond.