“What’s the best place to invest my money right now?” That might be the most dreaded, if not hated question us investment advisers routinely get. I know it certainly is for me. I’ve always likened it to asking a doctor “what’s the best pill for me to take nowadays?” Umm, I don’t know. It depends ... on a lot!
But sometimes the stars align and there is a place to put your money that is, albeit for a short period of time, the ultimate no brainer. Enter I-bonds.
I-bonds are a version of savings bonds, which are a direct issue of the U.S. Treasury Department. This means they carry zero market risk, and your principal is guaranteed. You cannot buy them through guys like me, or other financial institutions. Your bank can’t sell them and there is no secondary market (which means you can’t trade them like stocks or other traditional bonds). All of this, incidentally, is why this little article is probably the first you’ve heard of them.
Here’s how they work: You must buy them directly from the US Treasury Department at Treasurydirect.gov, and purchases are limited to $10,000 per year, per person (plus an additional $5,000 in paper I-bonds if you received a tax refund). Their interest rate is a combination of a fixed rate (currently zero) that stays the same for the life of the bond, and an inflation rate (derived from CPI-U) that is adjusted twice a year. This is known as the “composite rate,” and it compounds semi-annually. At present, the composite rate is sitting at 7.12% through the end of April 2022. Last week it was announced that effective May 1 the new rate will likely be 9.6%. Yes, you read that right.
Like anything exciting, there is a catch. In the case of I-bonds you cannot access your money for one year. Period. There are no exceptions to this rule. So, once you buy an I-bond, you are not getting your money back for at least 12 months. After one year, but before five years, you can redeem them, but you will forfeit the previous three months of interest. After five years you get 100% of your money back at redemption. Also, keep in mind that I-bonds’ interest is subject to Federal income tax when the bonds are redeemed, unlike zero-coupon bonds. The above information, plus more details, can be found on the Treasury’s website (www.treasurydirect.gov).
Now if I may toss in a small dose of conjecture, you might want to consider buying these before the current rate changes next week. This is because when you buy an I-bond your rate is locked in for six months. After six months it will adjust to the new stated rate. For example, if you purchased an I-bond in April you would receive 7.12% through October. Then, your rate would adjust to 9.5% through April 2023, giving you an aggregate 12-month rate of 8.3%. Even with the three-month penalty, an I-bond’s return will destroy any CD or money market rate that your bank is offering.
We have no idea what inflation will be running at the next reset date of Nov. 1. But we do know that the Federal Reserve has made clear that they are laser focused on getting inflation in check and will continue raising the Federal Funds Rate to do so. Therefore, in my mind, it’s merely a matter of time before I-bonds will experience a reduced rate as our national inflation recedes back to healthier levels. No one knows exactly when, but it’s likely coming. This is why I find it preferable to lock in the current 7.12% and upcoming 9.6% for the next year.
So, at least for next little while, be invited to ask your adviser where to park your cash. It might be one of those extraordinarily rare times that he or she happily provides a direct answer.
Matthew Trivett of Johnson City is an investment adviser.
