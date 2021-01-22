A piece of tooth from what was thought an ancestor of the Gray Wolf, found in a cave in Sullivan County, has contributed to an incredible discovery of worldwide paleontological significance.
Dire wolves are among the most famous prehistoric carnivores in North America along with their extinct competitor, the sabertooth tiger, or smilodon. Dire wolves weighed about 150 pounds, about 25 percent bigger than gray wolves. Their skeletons are nearly exact copies of the gray wolf which is why, from their discovery in 1858, they have been considered the ancestor of modern North American wolves.
But they are not. From that tooth and fossils from three other locations, it has now been determined that dire wolves likely originated in North America while the ancestors of grey wolves and coyotes evolved in Eurasia and colonized North America only relatively recently.
This surprising finding comes from the first study of its kind that analyzed several full genomes of the dire wolf that has reclassified the dog family. It involved some 50 scientists from around the world, including Dr. Blaine Schubert, executive director of the Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, and a professor in the Department of Geosciences. “The genetic work reveals dire wolves branched off early, and gray wolves are more closely related to African wolves and coyotes,” said Dr. Schubert.
That Dr. Schubert could be at ETSU to help make this discovery is due to an event in 2000 when the Gray Fossil Site was discovered by geologists investigating unusual clay deposits in a road construction project to widen Tenn. Highway 75. It turned out to be among the most significant discoveries in North America, rivaling the La Brea Tar Pits.
What was once a pond environment preserved the remains of ancient plants and animals from nearly five million years ago, including the world’s largest tapir fossil find, the most complete skeleton of Teleoceras (an ancient rhinoceros) yet found in eastern North America, a new species of red panda that marks only the second record of this animal and a newly identified species of an ancient plant-eating badger.
The site was quickly protected and resulted in the building of the Gray Fossil Museum, a $10 million museum and working site where discoveries represent finds from approximately 1% of the total area that has been explored. Future fossil recovery from the entire site is projected to continue on for the next 100 years.
The Gray Fossil Site led to the creation of the Center for Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU and through the work of Dr. Schubert and others, this most recent remarkable discovery is another credit to Northeast Tennessee’s growing reputation in the world of paleontology.
— Kingsport Times News