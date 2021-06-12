Local athletes had plenty to celebrate this season, and our community should know and be proud of their hard work.
Last month, the Science Hill High School baseball team brought home a state championship win from Murfreesboro, giving the program its first title in 23 years. The team won 14 straight games and was undefeated in postseason play.
The players and coach Ryan Edwards deserve recognition for their dedication and talent.
Science Hill’s girls tennis team also had an excellent year, winning the TSSAA Large Schools championship, and the doubles team of Allie Knox and Leah McBride captured the state title the following day.
The girls and coach Erin Williams clearly performed well under pressure.
And though they didn’t win a state championship overall, Daniel Boone High School’s boys track team placed fourth and its individual members set three school records.
Eli Penix won and set records in shot put and discus for the Trailblazers, and Levi Streeval, Conner Wingfield, Evan Bruce and Luke Mussard came in first and set another school record in the 4x800 meter relay.
It’s an impressive feat and a sign of their athleticism to top three standing records in a single outing.
The state wins are even more impressive after the difficult year the pandemic created for high school athletes.
Spring sports were canceled last year in Tennessee, robbing them of the extra-curricular outlet on which they’d been counting.
Obviously, instead of admitting defeat in the face of adversity, these teams dedicated themselves to training and came back stronger from the lost year.
It’s a lesson learned about finding opportunities in unlikely places that all of us could take to heart.