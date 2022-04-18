It’s an election year, and voters in our area have already cast early ballots in primaries for county offices. Once party nominations are decided for those races, we still have the county general and state and national elections to worry about.
Voting numbers are generally heavier in a presidential election year, but we have several key county offices up for grabs, some longtime state lawmakers will have challengers and there’s been particular interest in midterm congressional elections nationally.
The number of people taking advantage of early voting has steadily increased over the years until about half of the votes cast have been during the early voting period.
It’s convenient and quick, many have found, and with COVID-19 still fresh in everyone’s mind, there may be higher than normal interest in voting early to avoid long lines and wait times.
Since we’re considering one of our most fundamental rights as citizens, voting, we thought we’d ask you, our readers.
Will you vote early in any of this year’s elections? Why or why not? If you’ve already voted, tell us about your experience. Were lines long? How long did you wait? What convinced you to vote early again?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.