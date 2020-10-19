It’s a presidential election year, and interest appears to be high.
In a visit to Northeast Tennessee Thursday, a day after the state’s early voting period opened, Secretary of State Tre Hargett told Senior Reporter Robert Houk that turnout had been strong.
A record-breaking 273,325 voters cast ballots early or absentee by mail as of Wednesday, nearly double the turnout for the first day of early voting in 2016.
Several factors may be driving traffic to polling places before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Voting numbers are generally heavier in a presidential election year, and this particular presidential contest seems to have generated even more interest.
Some voters are also considering the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the current pandemic and may be trying to avoid long lines and wait times.
Early voting continues through Oct. 29 and, though volume usually slows some after the first few days, we’re expecting a big year.
Since we’re considering one of our most fundamental rights as citizens, voting, we thought we’d ask you, our readers.
Will you vote early? Why or why not? If you’ve already voted, either early in-person or absentee by-mail, tell us about your experience. Were lines long? How long did you wait? Did you have trouble or delays receiving an absentee ballot?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.