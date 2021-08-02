Schools will be back in session soon across Northeast Tennessee, and the consensus seems to be for optional face masks for students, faculty and staff.
Every school district within the Press’ news coverage area has released guidelines that make face coverings voluntary at school, though most are encouraging social distancing and increased sanitation practices when possible.
Administrators have told us, however, that COVID-19 protection policies could change, if needed.
With the delta variant of the virus more prominent and other versions likely on the way, those policies may indeed need revisiting.
In guidance released last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said breakthrough infections, those affecting fully vaccinated people, are more likely with the more easily transmissible variant, and the virus may still be transmitted by those who are vaccinated.
Because of the increased risks posed by the delta variant, the agency recommended all individuals living in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission — most of the U.S. — resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Tennessee’s Department of Education has left the decision of whether to require masks up to local districts, but state officials have been clear that they’d prefer students to be physically present in classrooms.
So far, none of the vaccines have been authorized for use in children younger than 12, meaning large chunks of school students have not been inoculated.
The often-changing prevention recommendations have caused confusion and annoyance for those of us trying to continue best practices. After months of mask-free travel for the vaccinated, it may be unappealing for some to return to facial coverings.
This time, we’d like to hear from parents and students. Do you believe schools’ preventative measures are adequate? Are they too restrictive? What would you change? Has communication of these policies been clearly presented?
